Simon Grix treating Hull FC with kid gloves as he looks to restore confidence

Simon Grix is handling a challenging situation with kid gloves as he looks to slowly rebuild Hull FC's confidence.

The Black and Whites head to Huddersfield Giants tonight aiming for just a second win of the campaign after slumping to a 10th straight defeat at fellow strugglers Castleford Tigers last time out.

Grix, who took the reins on an interim basis in mid-April following Tony Smith's departure, is determined to keep Hull as united as possible in the belief that the situation will improve.

"We've got a long season ahead of us and have plenty of losses under our belt," said Grix. "If we start kicking stones and getting after each other, it's really not helpful.

"The lads know that they are not performing at the level they are capable of and they know they are hurting themselves.

"We highlight it and the video aftermath doesn't tell any lies. We're honest about what we've done but kicking everyone when they are down is not the answer.

"We have been pretty tight through this. We've got an expectant fanbase with a rich history. We're not where we want to be and it's been tough but we are going to get better."

Hull left themselves with too much to do at Castleford after falling 30-10 behind in the early stages of the second half.

The Airlie Birds rallied to score two tries and create some tension in the home ranks but their comeback came too late to rescue the game.

"I want us to be brave and not wait until we've been hit a few times before we start throwing a few back," added Grix.

"We need to play with desire from the off and get more organised. That would be a start for us and then our discipline. We need to be smart and not give away avoidable penalties, especially play four or five ones in yardage, which are just killers that send you back down your end before you know it.

"Defensively, we can't clock off either. We need to stop the things that hurt us from reoccurring and, most importantly, control what we can control."

The clash at the John Smith's Stadium brings two out-of-form teams together.

Huddersfield have lost five games in a row after winning their previous five, including four straight defeats on home soil.

While he conceded that Hull are not in a position to be bullish about their own prospects, Grix believes there are enough reasons for the Giants to approach the fixture with caution.

"They will also see us as an opportunity to get their own confidence back," said Grix. "It feels horrible to say that but that's the fact at the moment.

"On the flip side of that, it's double-edged – they'll be slightly wary because we are going to win at some point.

"They've made changes as well and off the back of losing a pretty big game, there's a bit of drama about that.