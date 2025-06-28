Sinead Peach in title warning to York Valkyrie's Super League rivals

York Valkyrie’s Sinead Peach has fired an early warning to rivals, insisting last year’s Super League title won’t be surrendered without a fight.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following their Grand Final triumph over St Helens, Peach admits the victory last season placed a target on their backs but hopes they can extend their reign.

“They see you as the ones to beat, but in some ways, you become the underdogs too,” she says. “Everyone wants their hands on the Grand Final trophy — and right now, we’ve got it. So yes, there’s a target on us, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to hand it over easily.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This attitude was on full display during last Sunday’s nail-biting 24-20 win over Huddersfield Giants, secured by Peach herself with a dramatic 77th-minute try.

On the charge: Sinead Peach, right centre, of York Valkyrie evades the challenge of two Wigan Warriors players earlier this season.

“It was a tough game, we had to try really hard to get the win. In the first half we blew them away, the second half they really did come back and give us a game, so to get over the line and win it for us, was a relief,” she said.

Peach says the trip to Warrington this Sunday is an important step for York as they look to gain momentum ahead of tougher tests later in the season.

“We’re using these matches to run our plays and help newer members grow into their positions. It’s all about building confidence,” she said. “We’ll definitely be aiming for a nil against Warrington, hopefully they don’t get across the whitewash, and we can right the wrongs from previous matches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Injuries have forced Valkyrie to reshuffle their squad in recent weeks, with key names like Olivia Wood sidelined and Megan Pakulis making the move to the NRL. Despite these setbacks, Peach hopes the team can overcome the absentees.

York Valkyrie's Sinead Peach.

“We’ve been hit with a few injuries and have lost some good players, but a lot of the girls are really stepping up,” she said. “They’re putting in the work and putting their names forward. We can’t ask for more, it’s been great for morale.”

Sunday’s match may not be against a top-four side, but Peach isn’t underestimating the challenge.

“Warrington will want to put things right after a few tough results,” she says. “They’ve had some high scorelines lately, so we’re expecting them to come out strong. We just need to stick to our game plan, and hopefully come away with the win.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With York currently sitting third in the table, Valkyrie’s approach remains unchanged despite the pressure to defend their title.