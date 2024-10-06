To say York Valkyrie earned their Women's Super League title would be an understatement.

After ending the regular season without Women of Steel Tara Jane Stanley and Sinead Peach, the third-placed Valkyrie were handed the toughest possible assignment in the play-offs but the spirit of Lindsay Anfield's side shone through in a remarkable end to the year.

York saw off Leeds Rhinos at Headingley before beating Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners St Helens in their own backyard to become the first club to win back-to-back titles.

Sunday's 18-8 victory – the first defeat for Saints since losing to the Valkyrie on the opening weekend of the Super League season – owed to the efforts of Anfield's tireless forwards and an outstanding performance from Woman of Steel nominee Georgie Hetherington.

St Helens struggled under the high ball all night as they missed out on a second treble in four years.

Instead it was York who made history in front of a record Grand Final crowd of 4,813 at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The Valkyrie relished their underdogs' tag against the best team in the competition during the regular season.

Hetherington made a burst through the heart of the St Helens defence in a promising start for the Valkyrie but a catalogue of errors checked their early progress.

York Valkyrie lift the trophy after victory over St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

York were punished for their poor ball handling when Super League's top tryscorer Leah Burke raced clear down the left flank from Paige Travis' long pass to break the deadlock.

Crucially, the Valkyrie responded quickly through the impressive Lacey Owen.

Beri Salihi failed to deal with Izzy Brennan's high kick and Owen was in the right place to score her third Grand Final try.

Brennan added the extras from in front to nudge York ahead for the first time but they continued to hurt themselves with errors.

Kelsey Gentles scores under the posts. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rhiannion Marshall knocked on close to the line before the Valkyrie showed their defensive steel to snuff out dangerous runs by Phoebe Hook and Burke.

Faye Gaskin levelled the scores following a high tackle by Kelsey Gentles and added two more points after the York forward conceded a third penalty in quick succession for a ball steal.

That gave St Helens a half-time lead but the Valkyrie took control as the rain began to fall.

Former Saints winger Eboni Partington produced a superb finish in the corner after Owen pounced on another error from a high kick, this time from the boot of Marshall.

York celebrate Lacey Owen's try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Marshall kicked a nerveless touchline conversion to extend York's advantage and continued to pepper Hook with success.

Manuqalo Komaitai was denied on the opposite flank but the Valkyrie got the third try they craved thanks to a powerful effort from Gentles.

When Marshall knocked over the conversion from in front, York were in sight of another Super League title.

Hetherington showed signs of nerves when she fumbled Zoe Harris' grubber kick but quickly made up for it with a try-saving effort to deny Chantelle Crowl.

York savoured every moment in the closing stages before kicking off the celebrations in joyous scenes at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

St Helens: Salihi, Hook, Stott, Woosey, Burke, Harris, Gaskin, Whitfield, Jones, Crowl, Rudge, Travis, Cunningham. Substitutes: Williams, Stott, Mottershead, Williams.

Tries: Burke (10)

Goals: Gaskin 2/3

York Valkyrie: Hetherington, Roberts, Komaitai, Parker, Partington, Rihari, Renouf, Wood, Brennan, Bell, Owen, Andrade, Pakulis. Substitutes: Marshall, Gentles, Sharp, Wilton.

Tries: Owen (15), Partington (43), Gentles (55)

Goals: Brennan 1/2, Marshall 2/2