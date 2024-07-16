Ste Mills provides Wakefield Trinity recruitment latest with door left open for NRL marquee signing

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambitious owner Matt Ellis has previously pledged to make full use of the salary cap exemptions for marquee players in his bid to transform Trinity into a Super League powerhouse.

Wakefield have already secured England pair Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken on marquee contracts, leaving one space available for another star signing.

Although he concedes the market is difficult, Mills has not given up on a potential big-name addition from the NRL.

Ste Mills is heading up Wakefield's recruitment. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There's always scope," he said.

"At the moment, we've got a marquee spot and a quota spot. That's not necessarily the spot we're looking at but if something came up, we'd definitely be having a look at it.

"It's hard at this time of year because a lot is done – and with the expansion in the NRL (through potential new franchise Perth Bears) it's only going to get tougher as well for English clubs.

"Building connections and networking is the biggest thing we can do as a club to make sure if a player is considering the UK, Wakefield is one of the first names the agent rings rather than being the last. That's our aim."

Tom Johnstone is on his way back to Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Trinity have announced four new signings for their expected Super League return next season, with Huddersfield Giants half-back Oliver Russell and Hull FC centre Cameron Scott set to join Johnstone and McMeeken at Belle Vue.

Matty Storton and Matty Russell are also understood to be on their way to the club as Mills continues to work on other deals behind the scenes.

"We've probably got another four or five to announce, plus a couple of renewals from the current squad," said Mills, who followed former Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell to Belle Vue at the end of last year.

"We're still working on one or two things, which will hopefully be more exciting signings for the club.

"We've still got one marquee spot available but it would have to be right for the club. We won't just be signing anybody.

"If a good squad player becomes available and he fits the club, we'd do it. If a top player becomes available and we feel like he fits the character we're looking for, again we'll do it. It won't be rushed. It'll be calculated to make sure it fits part of our plan.