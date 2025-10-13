Super League expansion dates confirmed as York Knights and Bradford Bulls await fate

Super League hopefuls will discover their fate later this week as the competition prepares to expand to 14 teams.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 club grading scores and rankings will be published on Thursday at 10am, with a separate announcement 24 hours later to reveal the additional sides selected by a panel.

Bradford Bulls and double winners York Knights are among the Championship clubs in the running to join an expanded Super League, alongside second-tier champions Toulouse Olympique and the ambitious London Broncos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should the embattled Salford Red Devils drop out as expected, there will be three new clubs in the top tier next season.

York lifted the League Leaders' Shield last month. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Nine clubs submitted formal applications in total, including existing sides Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC as fail-safes.

Super League clubs voted to increase the number of teams to 14 in July, provided certain conditions were met.

The grading system will decide the first 12 clubs in a repeat of 2025, while a seven-strong panel chaired by non-executive RFL director Lord Jonathan Caine was assembled to select the additional teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the five pillars used in the grading process – fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community – clubs are being judged on their financial performance in 2025, their forecasts through to 2028 and their ability to field a competitive side from 2026 onwards.