Super League fixtures: Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire handed early Leeds Rhinos return as full schedule revealed
McGuire will take the Tigers to their West Yorkshire rivals in round three on Sunday, March 1 after beginning his tenure at Hull KR, his only other former club, on the opening weekend.
The 41-year-old won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos to write his name into club folklore.
McGuire's Castleford can look forward to five home games in the opening seven rounds, kicking off at Wheldon Road against St Helens before welcoming Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards in consecutive weeks.
The Tigers finish their season with trips to Wigan Warriors and Saints.
After releasing each club's first home fixture as well as details for Rivals Round and Magic Weekend, Super League published the full schedule this morning.
Wakefield Trinity face a challenging opening month following their return to the top level.
Daryl Powell's side travel to Leeds and Warrington Wolves either side of home dates with Hull KR and St Helens. They play Salford away on the final weekend.
Other notable round 27 fixtures include KR versus Warrington at Craven Park and the Rhinos' trip to Wigan.
The full schedule can be found here.
2025 key dates
Super League clubs enter Challenge Cup: February 8-9
Opening round of Super League: February 13-16
Rivals Round (Easter): April 17-19
Magic Weekend: May 3-4
Challenge Cup final: June 7
Final round: September 20-21
Eliminators: September 26-27
Semi-finals: October 3-4
Grand Final: October 11
