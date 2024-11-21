Leeds Rhinos legend Danny McGuire has been handed an early trip to Headingley at the start of his head coach journey with Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGuire will take the Tigers to their West Yorkshire rivals in round three on Sunday, March 1 after beginning his tenure at Hull KR, his only other former club, on the opening weekend.

The 41-year-old won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos to write his name into club folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire's Castleford can look forward to five home games in the opening seven rounds, kicking off at Wheldon Road against St Helens before welcoming Salford Red Devils, Catalans Dragons, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards in consecutive weeks.

The Tigers finish their season with trips to Wigan Warriors and Saints.

After releasing each club's first home fixture as well as details for Rivals Round and Magic Weekend, Super League published the full schedule this morning.

Wakefield Trinity face a challenging opening month following their return to the top level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daryl Powell's side travel to Leeds and Warrington Wolves either side of home dates with Hull KR and St Helens. They play Salford away on the final weekend.

Danny McGuire faces early trips to his two former clubs. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Other notable round 27 fixtures include KR versus Warrington at Craven Park and the Rhinos' trip to Wigan.

The full schedule can be found here.

2025 key dates

Super League clubs enter Challenge Cup: February 8-9

Opening round of Super League: February 13-16

Rivals Round (Easter): April 17-19

Magic Weekend: May 3-4

Challenge Cup final: June 7

Final round: September 20-21

Eliminators: September 26-27

Semi-finals: October 3-4