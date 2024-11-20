Super League fixtures: Wakefield Trinity handed testing start and Danny McGuire faces early reunion
Trinity were relegated at the end of a miserable 2023 season but return with a spring in their step after winning the Championship treble.
Wakefield will face their biggest test of the Daryl Powell era when they travel to Headingley in round one of the 2025 campaign.
Powell's men welcome last season's Grand Finalists Hull KR to Belle Vue for their first home game, while Leeds Rhinos travel to Salford Red Devils in round two.
Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire begins his head coach journey with a trip back to former club KR.
The ex-Great Britain half-back finished his playing career at Craven Park and took his first steps into coaching with the Robins.
McGuire served Rovers boss Willie Peters as an assistant before being told he was surplus to requirements at the end of last year.
Brett Delaney also returns to Craven Park after leaving his role with KR to become McGuire's right-hand man at Castleford.
St Helens are the visitors for McGuire's first home game in charge in round two.
Like McGuire, John Cartwright has been handed a testing start following his move to Super League with Hull FC.
The experienced Australian coach takes the Black and Whites to Perpignan on the opening weekend for a date with Catalans Dragons.
Cartwright makes his MKM Stadium bow against defending champions Wigan Warriors the following weekend.
Huddersfield Giants, meanwhile, host Warrington Wolves on the opening weekend in a clash that pits new signing Tom Burgess against brother Sam.
Luke Robinson's Giants travel to Leigh Leopards the following weekend.
Rivals round at Easter in April will see Wakefield face Castleford, Hull FC host Hull KR and Leeds meet Huddersfield.
Super League revealed the Magic Weekend fixtures on Sunday and will release the full 2025 schedule tomorrow morning.
Round one
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (Thursday, February 13, 8pm)
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (Friday, February 14, 8pm)
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (Friday, February 14, 8pm)
Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (Saturday, February 15, 3pm)
St Helens v Salford Red Devils (Saturday, February 15, 5.30pm)
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (Sunday, February 16, 3pm)
Round two
Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (Thursday, February 20, 8pm)
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (Friday, February 21, 8pm)
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (Friday, February 21, 8pm)
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (Saturday, February 22, 3pm)
Castleford Tigers v St Helens (Saturday, February 22, 8pm)
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (Sunday, February 23, 2.30pm)
Rivals round
Thursday, April 17
Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers
Friday, April 18
Hull FC v Hull KR
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
Saturday, April 19
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
Magic Weekend
Saturday, May 3
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
Sunday, May 4
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity
