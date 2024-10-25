Super League Man of Steel Mikey Lewis makes 19-man England squad for Samoa opener

Mikey Lewis remains in contention to play in England's first Test against Samoa after being named in Shaun Wane's 19-man squad for Sunday's clash in Wigan.

The Hull KR half-back, who is fresh from being crowned the Super League Man of Steel, is competing with Harry Smith to line up alongside captain George Williams.

If he does not make the starting line-up, Lewis could come off the bench in a repeat of England's last game in France in June.

The 23-year-old played the first two Tests of last year's series win over Tonga before losing his place once Williams had completed his suspension.

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman gets another opportunity after featuring in the past four internationals but there is no place for veteran prop Chris Hill.

Tom Burgess – the man who has replaced Hill at Huddersfield Giants – is set to play, while Wakefield Trinity-bound Mike McMeeken also features.

Wigan Warriors second-rower Junior Nsemba is the only potential debutant after club-mate Liam Marshall missed out.

Danny Walker, Morgan Smithies and the suspended Luke Thompson are the other players to drop out of the original 24-man squad.

Mikey Lewis has made the final 19. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

NRL stars Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth are back in England colours for the first time since the 2022 World Cup semi-final defeat to Samoa.

“It’s been great to be back in camp with the players this week and I can’t wait for them to get back out on the field on Sunday wearing that England jersey,” said Wane.

“I’ve had to make some difficult decisions selecting my squad for this weekend as we have real competition for places and everyone across the 24-man squad can make a strong case to be involved.

“I’m really happy with how we’ll line up on Sunday and I’m confident in the players I have picked to rise to what will be a tough challenge against Samoa.

Dom Young is back on the England scene. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“Hopefully the England fans turn out in force this weekend and get behind us in Wigan and watch two of the best sides in international rugby go head-to-head.”

The two-Test series concludes at Headingley next Saturday.