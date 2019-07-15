Tackling The Tough Stuff: A Yorkshire Post report on mental health in rugby league

Have your say

After years of the issue being neglected, Super League is hoping to start a better dialogue around mental health in sports. Here, six players share their struggles with depression, body image and sexuality.

Under the banner of Tackle the Tough Stuff, the sport highlighted the most pressing issues in men’s mental health as games were played last weekend in a Wellbeing Round.

Launch of Super League Wellbeing Round, Headingley, Leeds. Huddersfield's Matty English. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

In doing so, several high-profile Super League players have shared their personal stories – from struggling with depression and anxiety to dealing with body image and sexuality.

