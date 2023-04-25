Ten rounds into the Super League season, Danny Houghton believes Hull FC have found their blueprint for success.

The Black and Whites enjoyed early-season wins over Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos but failed to convince in either game before going on a seven-match losing run.

With Houghton in inspired form, Tony Smith's men showed what they are capable of in Sunday's hard-earned 20-14 win against Huddersfield Giants.

The veteran hooker is desperate to bottle up that performance and repeat it on a regular basis with the help of the rest of the homegrown contingent.

"We've always believed we could turn our fortunes around," said Houghton.

"If we turn up with the right attitude, desperation and unity for each other then we'll win more games than we lose.

"That was a real blueprint of how we should and want to play. It's great to play in those games. When you know your mate next to you has got your back and you've got his back, it makes the job so much easier.

"Especially us old boys, we need to create the Hull unity that we had in the past. We want the club to move forward because we care about it.

The veteran led from the front against Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"If we can get that unity as a local base, it's massive for us."

Smith enjoyed a brief honeymoon period after taking the reins from Brett Hodgson in the off-season but has struggled to get his messages across around attacking and defensive systems.

Only bottom two Wakefield Trinity and Castleford have scored fewer points than Hull, while Smith’s team have the worst defensive record in the competition after conceding 312 in 10 matches.

Houghton saw enough in the Huddersfield game to suggest that the penny is starting to drop.

The Black and Whites have done it tough at the start of the new season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"That was what he wants – to be expansive when we can be and have a real grit and determination to tough a rugby league game out," added Houghton.

"We absolutely nailed everything we wanted to do during the week. It wasn't about Huddersfield but what we needed to do for each other. To a man, we were outstanding."

The MKM Stadium clash was a special occasion for the 34-year-old, a player who has woven himself into the fabric of the club since his debut in 2007.

After chalking off game number 419 to overtake the late, great Johnny Whiteley on the club's all-time appearance chart, the lifelong Hull fan is now just seven behind Joe Oliver in fifth spot.

Tony Smith applauds the fans after the win over Huddersfield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"It's pretty special to go past an absolute icon of this club in Johnny and an absolute legend of a bloke as well," said Houghton, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

"I had so much time for him so to be in the same breath as him is something special. I'm really proud.

"To come from where we've been in those dark, tough places and to be able to fight, get through it and perform like we have done is special.

"It's something I'll go after and hopefully I can chase Joe down and get those numbers. I love playing for this club and always have done.

"If I can play another one game or another 15 games, every one is special for me. From being a kid sneaking into the Boulevard to go to watch them to pulling the shirt on at 17, I have lived that life as a player but with still being a fan as well.

"It's a massive part of my life and a special club that I hold close to my heart."

Hull face table-topping Wigan after the international break. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The international break means the Black and Whites must wait to build on the welcome win over Huddersfield.

Hull's next assignment is against Wigan Warriors on May 4 before Smith's side head on a road trip until the end of June due to an upgrade of the MKM Stadium surface.

Despite their wretched start, Hull sit only four points adrift of the play-off positions with 17 rounds still to play.

Houghton is not looking past the next match, which he views as a chance to show they are finally moving in the right direction.

"It's a case of resting up and recharging a little bit but remember what we've done and don't waste it," he said.

"We've got to work hard in training and focus on the areas that got us this result – that desire, attitude and effort.

"We won't win every game doing that but it gives us a massive chance to and we'll win more games than not.