The all-time Super League table - where does your club rank?

In the 26 seasons that have come before, 23 clubs have competed in the competition with only four teams - St Helens, Leeds Rhinos, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves - playing in every campaign since Super League launched in 1996.

Castleford Tigers and Hull FC have only missed two top-flight campaigns in the summer era while Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity were only outside of Super League for three seasons each.

Only four clubs - St Helens, Leeds, Wigan and Bradford Bulls - have had their name etched on the Super League trophy.

So without further ado, here is how the all-time table looks for those sides who have played for 10 or more seasons in the competition (with points accumulated in the Super 8s omitted).

St Helens - 985

The Merseyside club are on course to become the first club to accumulate 1,000 overall points. They have won the League Leaders' Shield nine times - four more than any other club - and have won the Grand Final a record nine times. They also have the most appearances in a Grand Final with 14.

LEADING THE WAY: St Helens. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors - 934

The Warriors have won the Super League title five times. They have lost the most Grand Finals as well, suffering defeat in six of their 11 appearances. The club have won the second most League Leaders' Shields with five, their last coming in 2020.

Leeds Rhinos - 855

The Rhinos have the best strike rate in Grand Finals, having won 8 of the 10 they have competed in. They have only picked up the League Leaders' Shield three times, highlighting their prowess in knockout games. Their last Super League title was in 2017.

TITLE WINNERS: Leeds Rhinos have won the Super League trophy eight times. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Warrington Wolves - 740

Warrington Wolves hold the unwanted record of the most Grand Final appearances without ever winning the Super League title. The Wire have reached Old Trafford four times, only to lose on all four occasions. They have also accumulated the most points in the summer era without ever winning a league title, although they have won the League Leaders' Shield on two occasions.

Hull FC - 646

The Black and Whites have competed in 24 Super League seasons and are the highest placed side in the all-time table who have not played in every top-flight campaign of the summer era. They reached the Grand Final in 2006 but lost to St. Helens.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Castleford won the League Leaders' Shield in 2017. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Bradford Bulls - 617

Despite being relegated from the top flight in 2014, the Bulls sit sixth in the all-time points ladder. Bradford won the Super League title four times and reached the Grand Final seven times. They also became the first side to win the treble in the summer era, achieving the feat in 2003.

Castleford Tigers - 584

The Tigers have played in all Super League seasons bar two and came close to winning their maiden league title in 2017 but lost in the Grand Final to West Yorkshire rivals Leeds Rhinos. They did win the League Leaders' Shield in the same season, however.

Huddersfield Giants - 534

The Giants are one of eight clubs to have lifted the League Leaders' Shield, picking it up in 2013. They have never reached a Grand Final in their 23 seasons in the competition.

Wakefield Trinity - 451

Wakefield earned their place in the top flight with victory over district rivals Featherstone Rovers in the inaugural Division One Grand Final in 1998. They adopted the nickname 'Wildcats' before dropping it in 2016.

London Broncos - 410

The Broncos, who had their name changed to Harlequins from 2006 to 2011, enjoyed a period of success in the early seasons of Super League. They reached the Grand Final in 1997, losing the match to Bradford Bulls. They were relegated in 2014 but earned promotion again in 2018 before dropping out of the division a year later.

Catalans Dragons - 401

The French club joined Super League in 2006. Last season, they won the League Leaders' Shield for the first time and reached their first Grand Final but lost to St Helens at Old Trafford.

Salford Red Devils - 396

Salford reached the 2019 Grand Final after a superb run but were beaten at Old Trafford by runaway leaders St Helens. They did not compete in the first Super League season and dropped in and out of the division in the early years of the competition. They are the team with the least points on the all-time table to have played in a Grand Final.

Hull KR - 296

The Robins were promoted to Super League for the first time in 2006, playing their first full campaign in 2007. They were relegated again in 2016 after a dramatic Million Pound Game defeat at the hands of Salford. They made an immediate return in 2017 and were part of the Super League play-offs last year.

Widnes Vikings - 202