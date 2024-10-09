In Grand Final week, every player has a story to tell.

The route to the top is rarely straightforward but some have to fight harder than others.

Take James Batchelor, a player who may have slipped through the net but for the efforts of his coach at Wakefield College.

That man happened to be Mark Applegarth who also worked in Wakefield Trinity's youth department.

Applegarth, whose resurgent York Knights travel to former club Trinity this weekend in the semi-finals of the Championship play-offs, did not give up on Batchelor and the Hull KR back-rower has not forgotten.

"I'm not sure I'd be here if it wasn't for Mark Applegarth," he said at an Old Trafford media event ahead of Saturday's Grand Final against Wigan Warriors.

"He spent 12 to 14 months pestering (head of youth development) Ryan Hudson at Wakefield to give me a chance on a trial with the academy. Once I did that, I ended up full-time within six months.

"Him seeing something in me and his perseverance and not giving up are why I'm here today. I owe him a lot for the way he fought for me.

"I'm not surprised by how well it's going for him at York. He's got a big semi-final this week going back to Wakefield. They might start calling it the Mark Applegarth derby!"

Trinity are enjoying a resurgence of their own at the start of an exciting new era under ambitious owner Matt Ellis but they were powerless to prevent Batchelor from leaving when Hull KR came calling in 2022.

After reaching Wembley and Old Trafford in the space of two seasons, it would be fair to say the move has been vindicated.

"When I was leaving Wakefield, I wanted to make the right decision," said Batchelor.

"All the conversations I had with Willie (Peters) and Paul Lakin were about where the club was going and this was always the trajectory we were aiming for.

"This is where we said we wanted to be and now we're here it's about getting the job done.

"It's not just about the 17 on the pitch; they're putting a lot of effort and investment into staffing, facilities and everything off the field to make it a sustainable club.

"They're definitely in it for the long term and don't want this to be a flash in the pan. They want to turn Hull KR into a household name in the country."

The Batchelor family already have a place in Grand Final history thanks to Joe's wins in 2021 and 2022 with St Helens.

The brothers give each other space in the build-up to a big game but Joe will be in attendance at Old Trafford this weekend, just as James was for his two Grand Final appearances.

"It was pretty emotional seeing him win those," said the KR forward. "Hopefully I can return the favour."

To follow in his brother's footsteps, Batchelor and his Rovers team-mates must find a way to end Wigan's recent dominance.

Matt Peet's side have won the last six available trophies and are short odds to make it seven on Saturday.

However, the Robins got the better of the Warriors on home soil in April and had Wigan where they wanted them in the return fixture, only to receive two costly yellow cards.

"We thought we did some good stuff 13 v 13 in the last game but could definitely have handled the periods where we were down to 12 better," said Batchelor.

"We'll probably use a bit of it for our vision and video but we're not going to draw on it too much because they'll be saying they can be better. We also know we can be better as well."

To highlight Batchelor's rise since his days at Wakefield College, he was the man Peters turned to when captain Elliot Minchella was suspended.

Batchelor is more than happy to hand the responsibility back to Minchella after guiding the Robins to their first Grand Final.

"Mini is a big player for us and I'm really happy he's back," said the 26-year-old.

"I might be the first captain to lead us to a Grand Final but I'm hoping he goes one better and becomes the first captain to lead this club to a first Super League title.

"It's unbelievable to have him slot back in alongside Dean Hadley. You can't have too many of that type of player. They compete for everything, they're aggressive and on the front foot.

"They're everything we pride ourselves on and how we want to play so when you've got those two in a pack together it really drives us on."

There is no question that Rovers have earned their place at Old Trafford but they will only be satisfied if they complete the job.

"Growing up, I never wanted to play in a Grand Final – I wanted to win it," added Batchelor.