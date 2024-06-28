'The timing couldn't be worse': Andy Last aims to steer England to win over France in Shaun Wane's absence
Wane had been building towards this week all year but will be forced to watch Saturday's clash with France in Toulouse from a hospital bed after suffering complications during a minor ankle operation.
With internationals few and far between for England, who had to settle for a two-Test series against Samoa this autumn, it has been a crushing blow for Wane.
"He's a huge personality and the leader of this England team," said stand-in boss Last.
"One of his biggest strengths is the team spirit he creates. He leads that from the front with his passion and emotion.
"It's a big hole to fill, one which nobody can fill. He's gutted – the timing of this couldn't be worse.
"He loves spending time in that team environment and he's missing that opportunity this week.
"Hopefully we can put in a strong performance for him to be proud of."
The Test is part of a double-header, with the women's team also taking on France at Stade Ernest-Wallon, to celebrate 90 years of rugby league in the country.
England's 19-man squad features six potential debutants, including Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood, Hull KR loose forward Elliot Minchella, Leeds Rhinos back-rower James McDonnell and Huddersfield Giants prop Oliver Wilson.
With the NRL-based players unavailable for the mid-season Test, it is a chance for the newcomers to stake a claim for a regular place in Wane's squad.
England have not lost to the French since 1981 but Last expects their 22-game winning run to be challenged this weekend.
"The guys who are eligible for England have been doing great jobs at their respective NRL clubs," added Last, who is also an assistant at Catalans Dragons. "That bodes well for the end-of-season Test series against Samoa.
"This is an opportunity for us to look at our Super League-based players. We're really excited to see what the guys can do.
"It's going to be a really, really tough game against the French who are celebrating 90 years of league in France.
"Through my connection with the Dragons, I know they'll be full of emotion. There are some very, very good players that we need to make sure we neutralise.
"We need to show the best of ourselves in a tough Test match."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.