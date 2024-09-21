Willie Peters is convinced that Hull KR will embrace the pressure of a home semi-final after securing a top-two finish in Super League.

The Robins are 80 minutes away from a maiden Grand Final appearance following Friday's 26-16 win over Leeds Rhinos at Craven Park.

The hard-fought victory completed KR's recovery from a crushing defeat at Wigan Warriors that effectively ended their League Leaders' Shield chances.

Rovers gave as good as they got against the all-conquering Warriors in the biggest game of the regular campaign to restore confidence following a heavy Challenge Cup semi-final loss to Matt Peet's side.

After holding off a late charge by Warrington Wolves to finish second, the Robins have home advantage in their bid to set up an Old Trafford rematch with Wigan.

Rovers are on the brink of history as they prepare for the biggest occasion at Sewell Group Craven Park since the stadium opened in 1989, one Peters is sure his team will relish.

"I can only go by the evidence of what we've done in my time here," he said.

"I think we've handled most of the occasions extremely well. We didn't get off to a good start in the Challenge Cup and that was a disappointing game for us.

Willie Peters thanks the supporters after victory over Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"But every other big game that people have built up I think we've come to the party in terms of effort and competing. I know the players will do that again.

"We've got an opportunity to get to Old Trafford by playing at home. They won't let anyone down."

A bye to the semi-finals provides a much-needed week off for a team that showed signs of fatigue against Leeds at the end of a demanding run-in.

Peters is conscious about managing emotions during a two-week build-up.

The East Stand will be rocking for the play-off semi-final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The players needed to get that week off," he said. "They've worked really hard.

"Everyone is striving for the top two. You want to be in a position where you have the week off so we're certainly happy with that.

"We've got to have some balance with time off. We'll give them a few days off and then when they come in we're here to work. Then we'll give them another day off and work again.

"We need to maintain the hard work but when they're off they need to get away from it. It's important to go play golf or hang out with the family – the things that are important to them.

Mikolaj Oledzki shows his dejection at full-time. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We'll build up this week but you don't want to be building up too much because two weeks is a long time."

Leeds are facing up to their season being over after falling short in their play-off bid.

For all the signs of improvement since Brad Arthur's arrival in July, the Rhinos won only five of his 10 games in charge to continue a theme of the past two years.

Arthur will waste no time in setting his stall out after another lost season for the Super League giants.

"We'll review this week and the following week we're going to give them a taste of what it's going to be like in pre-season, then they'll have a bit of a break," he said.

"We've got to learn that we should be training at this time of the year anyway playing in the finals (play-offs) so we're going to train.

"It'll be hard but you don't get anywhere not working hard. There will be plenty of footy as well but we'll be putting some time and effort into it.