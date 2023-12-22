From a nightmare Super League debut for Leeds Rhinos to missing a last-gasp conversion at Wembley in Batley Bulldogs colours, Luke Hooley found out a lot about himself in 2023.

It was not all doom and gloom in a season of growth for the full-back.

Hooley thought his chance to crack Super League had gone when he left Wakefield Trinity without playing a first-team game but earned a second shot thanks to his performances in the Championship.

Hooley produced a series of encouraging performances in the closing stages of his debut season at Leeds to finish with four tries in eight games, quickly bouncing back from missing the chance to send the 1895 Cup final to golden point during a dual-registration spell with former club Batley.

The 25-year-old could have seen out the final year of his Rhinos contract but instead opted to join rivals Castleford Tigers.

An understudy at Leeds, Hooley sensed an opportunity to become an integral player for the new-look Tigers after emerging from the 2023 campaign a stronger player.

"I've come here to cement a spot," he told The Yorkshire Post.

"I'd like to think this is my time now to nail down that full-back position and be here for a fair few years.

Luke Hooley is sensing a big opportunity. (Photo: Castleford Tigers)

"Last season was a good learning season. The Wembley experience was mega. You have to treat it as a once-in-a-lifetime thing because you might never play there again.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't kick that goal at the end but it is what it is."

The full-back situation at the Rhinos has changed since Hooley left, with Richie Myler joining York Knights in a surprise move.

Nothing has changed in Hooley's mind, however.

Luke Hooley struggled in the rain on his debut at Craven Park. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"They've still got a lot of good players there and people who can fill in at full-back," said Hooley, who would have been facing a battle with Lachie Miller, Alfie Edgell and Riley Lumb at Headingley.

"I've got an opportunity here to have a real good go of making it mine. I'd be silly not to take that chance with both hands."

Hooley's time with the Rhinos got off to an inauspicious start following a torrid evening under Jordan Abdull's bombs at a wet and windy Craven Park.

Once his next opportunity eventually arrived four months later, the former Dewsbury Moor junior performed closer to the levels he expects of himself.

It was a mixed Wembley experience for the full-back. (Photo: Matthew Merrick/SWpix.com)

"I knew the day after my debut that I could be better than that and that wasn't me," said Hooley. "Everyone has those games and mine was just my debut.

"I had a good run in the team and am pretty confident that I can do it at this level.

"I loved every minute of my time at Leeds and there are no bad feelings there. To be at a club like that is unbelievable but it obviously wasn't the right time for me to be there."

He may just have got his timing right at Castleford after seeing his former Batley boss Craig Lingard move into the hot seat.

Lingard convinced Hooley to make the short move across West Yorkshire when he was the Tigers assistant and could be just the man to give his Super League career lift-off.

"He was a real big part of why I came here," said Hooley.

Luke Hooley scores for Leeds during their Headingley win over Warrington in August. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"What he did for me at Batley and in my personal life, he's an out-and-out good bloke.

"He's the one who pushed me to where I am today. He's done a lot for me and I can't thank him enough."

Castleford have yet to release their squad numbers for 2024 but Hooley appears to be well placed to claim the coveted one jersey.

He is not expecting any special favours from his boss and mentor.

"I've not mentioned that number one shirt at all because you have to earn it," said Hooley.

"If I got given it, I'd be honoured to wear it but there's a lot of competition. You've got Jack Broadbent and Fletcher (Rooney) who can play there and a lot of people that can drop in.

"It's almost a full new team with new halves playing with a new full-back and two new edges. That competition can only be good for everyone but I'm here to have a real good crack at nailing the full-back role."

Lingard is overseeing a rebuild at Wheldon Road following a hugely disappointing season that bordered on disastrous.

Hooley is confident that the hungry Tigers will rediscover their bite in 2024.

"A lot of the players we've got are people who want to push and establish themselves in Super League," he said.

"Rather than having a lot of big players that are playing at 70 or 80 per cent, we've got young players and people who are going to give 100 per cent.