MICHAEL LAWRENCE has warned Toulouse Olympique that Bradford Bulls are a “different beast” ahead of Sunday's play-off semi-final at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

The Bulls moved to within 80 minutes of the Championship Grand Final thanks to a commanding victory over Featherstone Rovers, which took their recent run to six wins in seven games.

Last year's semi-final in the south of France proved to be a match too far for Bradford but there is no shortage of belief in Eamon O'Carroll's side this time around.

The Bulls took three points off Toulouse during the regular season and have a healthy squad for their biggest game of the year to date.

"We haven't played Toulouse with a full-strength side but we are there or thereabouts now," said Lawrence.

"They will be dealing with a different beast. We are full of confidence, we are going for a battle and going to get the win."

The rivals were separated by just one place and three points at the end of the regular season.

Lawrence has told the Bulls that they must raise their game for the clash with the full-time French side.

Michael Lawrence is in confident mood ahead of the trip to France. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Sunday is a massive test," said the Bradford captain.

"They are a very good side, well drilled with threats all over so we will need to be good like we were against Featherstone. We have to do what we did well and go up a notch.

“Although we were very good, there are still areas we can be better and it shows how far we’ve come to be frustrated with the 12 points we conceded.

"To get a result in the manner we did at home was very pleasing. We go to Toulouse now full of confidence trying to put ourselves into the Grand Final."

Bradford are preparing for their biggest game of the season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

No stranger to big play-off games from his time in Super League with Huddersfield Giants, Lawrence has stressed the importance of winning the arm wrestle.

"I'm a big believer that defence and small one percenters win games," said the veteran forward.

"You will score points but you have to build on the back of your defence. If we back up what we did in terms of defence and effort, and if we sharpen up on the chances we create, it will go a long way to putting ourselves in the Grand Final.