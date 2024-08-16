Tui Lolohea backs Luke Robinson for Huddersfield Giants job as he shares Ian Watson regret

Last week's one-point home loss to Catalans Dragons left the Giants with a record of 12 defeats from 14 games since winning at Headingley in April.

Huddersfield return to Leeds this weekend with nothing left to play for but pride, a quality Robinson has instilled in abundance in his short time as interim head coach.

Recent performances have shown that the Giants have something to build on as they turn their attention to 2025, yet the players remain unfulfilled.

Asked whether he was encouraged by recent displays, playmaker Tui Lolohea replied: "I am and I'm not. I'm a competitor and hate losing. You play sport to win – winning makes life easier.

"We've hit a hole and Robbo has done an outstanding job in the circumstances.

"We haven't been winning but we look like a team, which is a big thing he wanted to focus on. I've had friends outside rugby saying we look like a team and that's a credit to Robbo and the team buying into what he wants to do."

After serving a long apprenticeship on Huddersfield's coaching staff, Robinson is in the running for the permanent job.

Tui Lolohea has had his say on the coaching situation at Huddersfield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Lolohea feels the former Giants player, who moved into coaching following his retirement in 2016, deserves the chance to prove his credentials over a longer period.

"I keep asking him if he's getting the job," added Lolohea.

"It's different when you've got the job for real but I think he's done a fantastic job as an intern.

"I know he's pretty keen on it but it's down to people above us. If he does get the job, he's played for Huddersfield and has been in the system so it would be a good appointment."

It has been another season to forget for the Giants. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield were left looking for a new head coach after parting company with Ian Watson last month.

The Giants enjoyed a hugely promising 2022 campaign but Watson failed to deliver the following year with what owner Ken Davy described as "undoubtedly the strongest squad I've seen during my time at the club".

In an industry where the buck stops with the coach, Watson was the fall guy when Huddersfield failed to turn the corner in the first half of this season.

Lolohea has stressed the poor performances over the past two seasons are down to the players.

Tui Lolohea celebrates a try against Catalans. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Any team sport you play, if anything happens, it falls onto the head of the team," said Lolohea, who was taken to the John Smith's Stadium by his former Salford Red Devils boss.

"It is disappointing and was sad to see but that's just how brutal our sport can be. It happens with players as well as coaches.

"I do wish him well and I'm sure we'll see him back in rugby league somewhere. He's got a lot of knowledge and I wouldn't be surprised to see him back in the game soon."

Asked to put his finger on what had gone wrong since reaching the Challenge Cup final and finishing third two years ago, Lolohea added: "I can't. I couldn't give you an answer.

"When you have a couple of players that are not performing, sometimes that's all it takes. That's probably the only answer I can give."

Although injuries have not been kind to Huddersfield, Lolohea accepts that they have fallen well below expectations.

Tui Lolohea, left, is viewing the Elland Road clash with Castleford as a big game. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"We had a goal to be competing with the top teams for trophies," he said.

"We had one opportunity this year and butchered it against Warrington (in the Challenge Cup semi-finals).

"It's frustrating and comes down to individual accountability. We've shown signs but have been far too inconsistent.

"We've got a good opportunity now to get some pride back in our jersey in the last six games. There's no pressure and nobody is giving us a chance so we can hopefully tick some boxes."

Huddersfield finish a challenging season with four home fixtures but first must negotiate a tricky Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers and a trip to Salford.

A defeat to Castleford would see the Giants slip to 10th place, a fact that is not lost on Lolohea.

The 29-year-old is hoping for another occasion to savour on his return to Elland Road, the setting for Huddersfield's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Hull KR in 2022.

"It's a day I'll never forget – the atmosphere and the winning feeling of making a final," said Lolohea.

"Hopefully we can get that winning feeling back and feel that excitement again.

"Castleford are sitting one point below us so whoever wins will finish the weekend on top of the other.

"I think it's a massive game and one we have to look at almost as a final. They've been playing quite well and have got a couple of big wins.