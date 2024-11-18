Former Bradford Bulls forward Jamie Langley is back in rugby league after becoming Brad Arthur's assistant at Leeds Rhinos.

The 40-year-old, who won two Super League titles during his 13-year spell with Bradford, has left his role at rugby union club Sale Sharks to join the Rhinos.

Langley cut his coaching teeth at Sheffield Eagles before spending six years in the capital with London Broncos.

The former Great Britain international will team up with fellow assistant Scott Grix at Headingley, with Chev Walker moving into a new role as a transitional coach working with players stepping up from the academy and reserves into the first-team squad.

"I am really looking forward to coming back to rugby league after a very enjoyable time with Sale Sharks in rugby union," said Langley, who also represented Hull KR as a player.

"It was a great experience and I had the opportunity to work with world-class players and coaches as well. Now felt like the right time to come back to rugby league as it was an unbelievable opportunity to come to a club like Leeds.

"I have had some really good conversations with Ian Blease and Brad Arthur. I am excited about working with Brad as well as Scott Grix and Chev Walker, who I know well, and getting to know the very talented squad that we have built here at the Rhinos."

Langley, whose father John played almost 240 games for Leeds, is the first significant addition to Arthur's backroom team.

Jamie Langley has spent the last few years in union with Sale. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Rhinos sporting director Blease views Langley's appointment as an important piece of the jigsaw.

"I am delighted to be able to bring Jamie back to rugby league," said Blease.

"We have done a lot of work behind the scenes to secure the right person to join our backroom team and Jamie certainly fits that bill.

"Brad was keen to reshape our coaching pathway with a vital new position of a transition coach, which is common in the NRL.

Jamie Langley was a Bradford Bulls favourite during his playing days. (Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM)

"Chev is perfectly skilled to do that role having successfully coached the academy team a number of years ago and having gone through that journey himself in his early years at the club.

"With Jamie joining Chev and Scott to assist Brad, it really strengthens our coaching team."