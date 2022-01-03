Versatile Adam Milner happy to switch positions at Castleford Tigers

Castleford's Adam Milner. Picture: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

The 30-year-old, who has made almost 300 appearances for the West Yorkshire club since debuting in 2010, has been asked to alter his game again by new coach Lee Radford.

With England international Joe Westerman having rejoined Castleford from Wakefield Trinity for 2022, Milner was always facing pressure for the No 13 role.

But Radford believes he could be just as effective in the back-row where Tigers have seen the long-serving Oli Holmes and Jesse Sene-Lefao leave for Warrington Wolves and Featherstone Rovers respectively.

“Before I signed my contract with Radders, we had a chat about my position and he sees me playing quite a number of positions so it’s been quite interesting this pre-season,” said Milner, who extended his deal to the end of 2023 in August.

“I’ve fitted in quite a few places whether it be nine, loose forward or even the back-row. I think I’m capable of playing all three. It’s been quite nice to learn a complete new position. I’ve never played at back-row before and my chat with Radders was, as long as I get reps in training and understand the position and learn how to play, I’ll feel comfortable.

“The times I’ve rolled in there in training I have felt pretty comfortable. It’s different on the edge being there compared to being in the middle where you’re involved in nearly all the plays.

“But I have enjoyed it and, looking through my career, when I had positional changes going from nine to 13, it’s given me that fresh lease of life.”

Castleford have signed the explosive New Zealander Kenny Edwards from Huddersfield Giants on a season-long loan so he is set to be one of Radford’s starting back-rows.

Milner, whose first full season at 13 was when Tigers reached the 2017 Grand Final, added: “We’ve also got Cheyse Blair who is looking pretty good.

“He’s a big handful and probably the difference between me and him is he’s got the size whereas I’m a different sort of back-row probably one who can play with the ball a bit.

“That’s another point Radders has made; we do have a skilful team.

“And we’ve also got Alex Sutcliffe as well. He’s impressed after coming from Leeds Rhinos so there is competition.

“The challenge for me is to get in that starting 13. That’s my aim.

“But a cameo appearance on the wing, I’d do it!”

Milner, who won three England caps under Wayne Bennett in 2018, could get a run-out in his new position in Castleford’s first pre-season friendly at York City Knights on January 16.

He has not been short of information on the role.

“Obviously the detail and footage you can get these days in terms of video and accessibility from your analysis team, I’ve been tapping into them,” said Milner.

“I’ve been saying to Radders, how do you want a back-row to defend and how do you want them to attack?

“We’ve got a smart coaching staff and quite an experienced team so if you are ever struggling for ideas or understanding of the game, there’s a lot to tap into.

“So far I am feeling quite comfortable in that position but until you are put under pressure you won’t really know.

“That’s why the friendlies are good and when you look at the signings York have made, possibly my first opponent could be Pauli Pauli which will be a fair old battle!