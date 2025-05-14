A few short years ago, the idea of Hull KR taking a game to Las Vegas would have provoked howls of derision from rival fans.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins were languishing at the bottom end of Super League and unable to compete with the competition's elite off the field, despite the tireless efforts of owner Neil Hudgell.

Fast forward to the present day and Rovers have become a model of progress, both on the field and behind the scenes, with a power board now driving the club forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having featured in both major finals in recent seasons – and fresh from securing a return to Wembley in the Challenge Cup – KR are now preparing to take their burgeoning brand stateside.

Hull KR have another big event to look forward to just days after booking a return to Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For chief executive Paul Lakin, next year's Las Vegas showdown with eight-time Super League champions Leeds Rhinos will mark the pinnacle of the club's rapid rise.

"It'll be a very proud moment," said Lakin, who was tasked with revitalising a club that had just received the wooden spoon in 2020.

"The board have been fantastic in backing this opportunity. It's fair to say two years ago – and definitely three years ago – we wouldn't have been in the running for this event. That just goes to show our growth as a club because we're not only going but we're going as the home team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's something I officially announced to the players this (Tuesday) morning. They were all so excited about it – but now they've got to park it because we've got so much to do in 2025. Off the field, we've got lots of planning to do."

Paul Lakin has overseen Hull KR's recent transformation. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers and Leeds have a clear template to follow thanks to the overwhelming success of Super League's first visit to Sin City.

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves blazed a trail for their rivals and highlighted the wide-ranging benefits, which Lakin believes could extend as far as recruitment.

"It's an opportunity we felt we couldn't turn down as a club," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The 2025 event had a 3.1 billion online reach so the exposure we will get from it was something we very much wanted to be part of.

The Hull KR fans can start planning for Las Vegas. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I also think for a club that has grown as much as we have, and having talked to Wigan and Warrington and heard how much the players enjoyed it, if you're looking to attract the best players, they want to be playing in the best stadiums – and this is a world-class stadium."

For all the positives, there were one or two drawbacks the club had to weigh up.

Prospective Vegas participants must consider the cost, as well as the impact on their early-season schedule, which in KR's case could yet include a World Club Challenge on home soil and a return to Amsterdam – an event that is proving difficult to plan due to the campaign starting earlier in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While season ticket holders will technically lose a game, they will not be unduly impacted by the decision to take a fixture stateside.

Last year's event was a success on and off the field. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Our P&L (profit and loss) will be negative," said Lakin.

"Our goal will be to potentially see if we can break even on the trip through match ticket sales and corporate trips because we have to take on board the cost of the flights, hotel and food etc.

"We announced in 2023 that there would be a price freeze for all our members in 2024 and 2025 with a view to a price increase in 2026. We're going to reverse that decision and freeze the prices for next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've already budgeted for 2026 with the increase so the hit will be internal."

When all is said and done, few would argue against the logic of taking Hull KR to America.

The Robins will rub shoulders with NRL heavyweights in February, not to mention one of the most successful clubs from these shores.

Rovers and Leeds have been handpicked to represent Super League on the world stage and build on the momentum created by Wigan and Warrington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KR may be taking the bigger financial hit as the home team but Lakin has stressed that this is very much a joint venture.

"We're delighted it's Leeds Rhinos," he said.

"We've got a great relationship with them and for this to really work, you need a collaborative approach.

"Leeds Rhinos have been completely open book with us, as we have with them, so we can create a fantastic, unique experience for the fans by doing things together and helping each other – because at the end of the day, we're both operating on a negative budget to try and break even.

"It's not like we're looking to make a lot of money out of this; it's about the exposure and experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of Leeds Rhinos being chosen, this one has been driven by Super League themselves. Last year, Wigan drove the initiative – and if it wasn't for Wigan and Warrington, we wouldn't have this opportunity.

"Leeds Rhinos were very much our choice, too. We wanted to play Rhinos because we thought we could create the best event.