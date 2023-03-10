Huddersfield Giants have completed an important piece of business after tying down homegrown prop Matty English to a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old has made 94 appearances for the Giants since his debut in 2017 to establish himself as a cornerstone of Ian Watson's pack.

Huddersfield have moved decisively to ward off potential suitors as English enters the final months of his current contract.

"Matty is a brilliant lad and a vital part of this club," said Watson.

Matty English is staying put. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"He works hard and is a core member of the team dynamic. He's a big player for the Giants and has no limit to what he can achieve at this club."

The Huddersfield academy product, who has previously discussed potentially emulating Jermaine McGillvary and Leroy Cudjoe as a one-club man, will now remain at the John Smith's Stadium until at least the end of 2026.

"It's crazy," he said. "I signed eight years ago and I am still here.