Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will take their burgeoning rivalry stateside next year when they face off in Las Vegas.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire foes have been selected to represent Super League on a blockbuster three-game card that also features NRL heavyweights Canterbury Bulldogs, St George Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and North Queensland Cowboys.

Rovers have sacrificed a home fixture to help build on the momentum created by Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, the pioneers of Super League's first American venture earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NRL is preparing to return to Vegas for the third year in a row following the success of the events in 2024 and 2025.

Yorkshire's leading clubs will head stateside next year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After putting KR's name at the top of the list to join the party, chief executive Paul Lakin is thrilled that Willie Peters' men will take on Leeds in the festival of rugby league on February 28.

"Both clubs have got great, big fanbases," said Lakin.

"And it's two clubs from Yorkshire. We've got a great rivalry on the pitch and a really good understanding of each other's clubs off the pitch.

"The NRL are excited about our two teams and have fully endorsed it. The NRL's intention and certainly our intention – ourselves and Leeds Rhinos – is to make it bigger and better."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have won eight Super League titles but are no longer the top team in Yorkshire following the emergence of Peters' ever-improving side.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease views the clash on American soil as a chance to remind the world of the club's enduring appeal.

"It's a massive event, as we saw this year from Wigan and Warrington going there," he said.

"It's a tremendous opportunity for our club, our players and staff to showcase what Leeds Rhinos is all about. I'm sure the players will be really looking forward to playing in such a fantastic stadium as that and it is fitting for our club that we get the next chance at it.