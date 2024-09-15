What a difference a year makes, not only for Wakefield Trinity but the man in the opposition dugout.

On the same date in 2023, Trinity limped out of Super League in heartbreaking fashion following a golden-point defeat at Leigh Leopards.

Mark Applegarth declared that he was the right man to oversee the rebuild but little did he know that his days were already numbered.

Incoming owner Matt Ellis had earmarked Daryl Powell as the man to lead Wakefield back to Super League, spelling the end of Applegarth's long association with the club.

A hellish season left Applegarth facing an uncertain future and a career outside the sport appeared likely before York Knights handed him a coaching lifeline in June.

Applegarth has flourished in better, if imperfect, circumstances to show the qualities that took him through the ranks at Belle Vue.

On his first return to his old stomping ground on Sunday – which remarkably fell on the anniversary of Trinity's relegation – Applegarth showed he has a team capable of making waves in the play-offs.

Although the result went against the Knights to end a five-match winning run, they gave Wakefield their toughest test since their only defeat of the Championship season against Toulouse Olympique in July.

Mark Applegarth takes in the action on his return to Belle Vue. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Such has been Applegarth's impact at York, who were relegation candidates when he took over, their play-off fate remains in their own hands going into crunch clashes with top-six rivals Sheffield Eagles and Featherstone Rovers.

It was a timely test for League Leaders' Shield winners Wakefield ahead of next month's knockout games and one they passed with flying colours.

The Knights threw everything at the table-toppers but had only Brad Ward's first-half try to show for their efforts.

In thearly tries from Max Jowitt and Luke Gale ultimately left York with too much to do as Trinity maintained their perfect home record in 2024.

Luke Gale dives over to score Wakefield's second try. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Applegarth described his sacking as a blessing in disguise ahead of his return and Wakefield could say the same about dropping down to the Championship.

Relegation allowed Trinity to rebuild in the second tier and create a winning culture to put them in a position to come back stronger next year, should they get the green light by IMG as expected.

Wakefield’s biggest games are yet to come in their quest to earn promotion the right way by winning the Grand Final but they will take a lot from a testing hit-out that they needed after a series of blowouts.

Another one appeared to be on the cards as the home team came flying out of the traps.

York gave as good as they got against the leaders. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Any thoughts that the wet conditions would act as a leveller were quickly dispelled by a Trinity side fresh from scoring 60 points in their previous two games.

York could have been forgiven for thinking they had seen off the danger after surviving back-to-back drop-outs but Wakefield quickly came again, Iain Thornley brushing off two would-be tacklers on a powerful run from his own half to put a try on a plate for the supporting Jowitt.

One quickly became two when Gale finished a break by Jermaine McGillvary, perhaps for the final time as the pair prepare to retire.

The game was in danger of quickly getting away from the Knights, just as it had in the previous two meetings at the start of the year.

But the belief built up in recent weeks was evident in a spirited response.

Ward got York on the board from Ato Hingano's cut-out pass before Trinity old boy Tom Lineham forced a repeat set following a threatening break down the right by the visitors.

Jermaine McGillvary races over in the corner. (Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Wakefield limited the damage and scored a crucial third try before half-time, McGillvary marking his retirement announcement with a sliding finish from Jowitt's long pass.

While a 16-4 half-time deficit was not insurmountable, it was a long way back for the Knights against full-time opposition.

Applegarth's men frontloaded their energy at the start of the second half and had Trinity rattled, Lineham coming close to scoring a special try when he was bundled into touch.

York continued to take the game to their star-studded hosts and played most of the second half in Wakefield territory.

However, they could find no way through determined defence and were hit with a late sucker punch.

Derrell Olpherts took the glory but his try owed to a classy tip on by Jowitt, one of Trinity's standout players during their stay in the Championship.

It will take a good side to prevent Wakefield from completing a second-tier treble in October but the Knights can take confidence from a performance that underlined their progress under Applegarth.

Wakefield Trinity: Jowitt, McGillvary, Thornley, Pratt, Olpherts, Kay, Gale, Bowden, Doyle, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts. Substitutes: Walmsley, Uele, Rodwell, Vagana.

Tries: Jowitt (8), Gale (10), McGillvary (34), Olpherts (77)

Goals: Jowitt 2/4

York Knights: Brown, Lineham, Field, Law, Ward, Williams, Hingano, Michael, Jubb, Martin, Bailey, Gannon, Thompson. Substitutes: Teanby, Santi, Daley, Antrobus.

Tries: Ward (19)

Goals: Hingano 0/1