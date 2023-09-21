Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth responds to Daryl Powell speculation as he faces up to end of reign

Mark Applegarth is philosophical about the prospect of being replaced in the Wakefield Trinity hot seat by Daryl Powell, conceding that speculation over his position is inevitable.

Trinity’s prospective new owners have reportedly sounded out Powell about taking over at Belle Vue following the club's relegation from Super League, with the former Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves boss said to be open to the possibility of leading the club in the Championship next year.

The development leaves Applegarth's job under serious threat just 12 months into his reign but he remains focused on tomorrow's home clash with Hull KR, which could prove to be his final game in charge.

"My job is to be head coach of Wakefield until I'm told otherwise," he said.

"I'm not an idiot. I know there's been a lot of noise behind the scenes.

"There's talk about the takeover and when the time is right the club will announce all that sort of stuff.

"It's part and parcel of top-level sport. You shouldn't be in these jobs if you can't handle that sort of speculation.

"Naturally when you're in this position, people are going to get linked with your job."

Mark Applegarth took over at Belle Vue this time last year. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Applegarth took over from Willie Poching at the end of last year but has struggled to get a light and injury-ravaged squad firing.

The 38-year-old has overseen just four wins in 2023, with Trinity's relegation confirmed following last week's golden-point defeat at Leigh Leopards.

"Ultimately, I've failed because we've been relegated," he said. "That stings personally and professionally, and hurts a bit more being a Wakefield lad.

"I know it's probably angered some fans, some others have sympathy for you and it's disgruntled others.

Wakefield appear dejected after their relegation is confirmed. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"The buck stops with me and that's something you live with for the rest of your life."

The former youth boss refused to be drawn on whether he would be open to staying on at Belle Vue in some capacity.

If the worst comes to the worst, he does not want to be out of work for long.

"I'd have been an idiot not to take this opportunity," said Applegarth.

"I've learned a hell of a lot of experience from it. I've dealt a pretty tough hand at times as well as I could do.

"It's not numbed my passion for coaching. My fire is still burning as bright as ever. Sometimes you've got to take your medicine, evaluate and come back stronger.

"I've just come out of a fixed-rate mortgage and have a two-year-old with a bigger appetite than me. You don't know what opportunities come up.