Wakefield Trinity embracing pressure as they bid for long-awaited Wembley return, says Luke Gale

Luke Gale insists Wakefield Trinity are embracing their new role as favourites ahead of Sunday’s 1895 Cup semi-final against Bradford Bulls.

Trinity have coped admirably with having a target on their back since dropping down from Super League, winning all seven Championship games to set the pace at the top of the table.

Fresh from ending Sheffield Eagles' 100 per cent start, Daryl Powell's side face Bradford for a place at Wembley.

"It'd be fantastic to get there but we're under no illusions about the job in front of us," said Gale.

“It'd be fantastic to get there but we're under no illusions about the job in front of us,” said Gale.

“It's a challenge we're relishing. It's kind of a different situation for Wakefield because you're going in as massive favourites against every team and the club have never had that.

“No matter what competition, a semi-final is a big game. Sheffield was built as a big game and we put in a good performance. We want to build on that.

“You're 80 minutes away from playing at Wembley so both teams have got that driver this week.”

While Wakefield are a different beast since owner Matt Ellis and head coach Powell teamed up at Belle Vue, history is not on their side.

Luke Gale celebrates a try against Sheffield. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Trinity have not won at Odsal in eight visits dating back to 2007, while their last Wembley appearance was 45 years ago.

Powell's team claimed a comfortable win over the Bulls in round one but Gale is expecting a different challenge altogether in his former club's backyard.

“Bradford might not be up there on the league table but they've beat some good teams this year and look a lot stronger than when we played them last time,” he said.

“I played at Odsal for a few seasons and it's a tough place to go.

Trinity have made a strong start under Daryl Powell. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

“My career kind of stalled there because we always had off-field problems. I think two of the three seasons we went into administration.

“It was a transition period in my career and kind of tough, to be honest, but we had a great group of players who became some of my best friends, like Nick Scruton, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Thomas Burgess. The group we had was always great but the off-field stuff was the issue.”

Since leaving Bradford, Gale has represented Castleford Tigers in a Grand Final and famously kicked Leeds Rhinos to Challenge Cup glory in an eerie setting.

The veteran half-back has the chance to help end Wakefield’s long wait for a return to the national stadium and finally enjoy the full Wembley experience himself.

Luke Gale slots over a winning drop goal at an empty Wembley. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

However, Gale is not looking past the Bulls as the clubs vie for a spot in the final alongside Sheffield or York Knights, who also face off on Sunday afternoon.

“The only experience I've got of Wembley is kicking a winning drop goal with no crowd there and the fake cheers we had during Covid times,” said Gale.

“It was a great occasion but playing there with a crowd would obviously be much better.

“It'd be a massive achievement to get the club to Wembley. You can see how the fans have turned up and got behind the team this year.

“Matt and everyone else involved have done a great job of galvanising the club and taking it forward, and the fans have jumped on the back of that.

“They stuck by us after last year. We've seen how they've travelled away this year to the likes of Siddal so to get them to Wembley would be fantastic.