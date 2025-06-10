Wakefield Trinity grant forward release to 'pursue another opportunity'
The 22-year-old academy product made his Super League debut for Trinity in 2022 and returned for a second spell the following year after a stint in France with Villeneuve Leopards.
However, Shaw, who made the last of his 12 Wakefield appearances in August 2024, found himself on the fringes of the first team and spent much of this season on dual registration with Batley Bulldogs.
"Isaac Shaw has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent to pursue another opportunity," read a statement.
"We would like to pass on our thanks to Isaac for his service over the years and want to wish him well in his future career."
