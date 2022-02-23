Wakefield Trinity hooker suffers injury setback ahead of trip to St Helens

INJURY BLOW: For Wakefield Trinity hooker Liam Hood. Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Head coach Willie Poching is likely to opt for youngster Harry Bowes in the number nine position after the former Shaw Cross Sharks youngster was deployed at half-back against Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Trinity don't anticipate being without Hood for a long period but will not rush him back to action.

"It is shoulder injury, it could be a couple of weeks. We are hoping it is not too long," said Poching.

"He is a tough hombre and he will do everything possible to get back sooner than what the physios are diagnosing, I am sure about that.

"He is one of those players that needs saved from himself at times. He will want to come back sooner than the medical staff deem him ready.

"Losing him is tough but we’ve full faith in Harry Bowes after his performance last week, playing out of position."

Wakefield are hopeful of naming Jack Croft in their reserves side this weekend as he edges closer to a return following ACL reconstruction.

Poching added: “He’s physically ready to play rugby league again after his long absence from his ACL reconstruction. He’s feeling strong, fit, skill-wise he’s really up to where he needs to be, so we’re excited for him.”