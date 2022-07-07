Wakefield Trinity land NRL star to continue mid-season recruitment drive

Taufua has signed a deal until the end of 2023 following his release by Manly Sea Eagles and will link up with Wakefield in the coming days.

The signing of Taufua bolsters Willie Poching's options in the outside backs after centre Bill Tupou was forced to retire with immediate effect.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old Taufua, who has represented both Tonga and Samoa at international level, scored 88 tries in 164 games for Manly.

“I just can’t wait to get going,” said Taufua.

“I’m thankful to Wakefield Trinity for the opportunity to come over and experience life in the Super League.

“I am eager to meet everyone in the squad and club and get to work with them. Another thing that I’m looking forward to is getting to know the community and culture when I arrive.

“All in all, I’m really excited at the opportunity and excited to start.”

Jorge Taufua in action for Samoa (Picture: SWPix.com)

Taufua is Wakefield's second signing of the day following the arrival of Hull FC prop Josh Bowden.

Although Taufua will not arrive in time to face Toulouse Olympique in Saturday's crucial Magic Weekend clash, Willie Poching expects him to have an impact in the final two months of the season.

“Anybody who knows rugby league knows the quality that Jorge has and what he has brought to Manly and the NRL for a long period of time,” said the Wakefield head coach.

“To be able to get someone of his experience and calibre is really exciting for our club and really exciting for Super League.

“Jorge is coming across fit and hungry and we look forward to getting him out on the field.

“He’s well renowned for his physicality but he’s also a smart and humble man, and as much as it was about the quality of the football player, it’s also about the quality of person that I’ve been able to talk to and get to know over the last couple of weeks.