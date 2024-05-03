Wakefield Trinity make statement signing to kick off ambitious recruitment drive

The powerful forward will be reunited with Daryl Powell after rising to prominence under the current Trinity boss during a six-year stay at Castleford Tigers, helping the club reach Old Trafford in 2017.

McMeeken, who began his career with London Broncos, joined Catalans Dragons at the end of 2020 and has become a cornerstone of Steve McNamara's pack.

The 29-year-old was among England's top performers in the series whitewash of Tonga after playing 27 games for Catalans last season, culminating in a third Grand Final appearance.

McMeeken will call time on his spell in Perpignan at the end of the year to join Matt Ellis' Belle Vue revolution.

"I am thrilled to be joining this new-look Wakefield team in 2025," said the front-rower.

"From having a good conversation with Powelly about the direction that the club is going in, it’s a journey that I was extremely keen to be a part of.

"Since Matt’s takeover of the club, I’ve heard nothing but good things both on and off the field.

Mike McMeeken is on his way to Belle Vue. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"It’s great to see that the fans have shown their loyalty by getting behind the team and turning up in their thousands to games.

"I am really excited for this new challenge and building something special at this club with so much history."

Trinity dropped down to the Championship at the end of last season but are confident of an immediate return to Super League via IMG's grading system.

Ellis has ambitious plans for the club, with former favourite Tom Johnstone and Huddersfield Giants half-back Olly Russell among those set to join McMeeken at Belle Vue next year.

The forward has been a standout performer for Catalans Dragons in recent years. (Photo: Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com)

"I think Mike’s acquisition is a statement of intent from the club," said Powell.

"He is one of the best professionals I have ever worked with and has grown even more since his time in Catalans as a player and as a leader.

"He is an unbelievable player to build a team around and with the pack that we are building at the club his addition is an outstanding piece of recruitment.