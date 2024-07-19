Wakefield Trinity re-sign Corey Hall to continue ambitious Super League plans
The centre left Trinity for Hull KR in March 2023 but made just 10 appearances before joining Castleford Tigers on loan earlier this year.
Hall, who began his Super League career at Leeds Rhinos after starting out in Wakefield's scholarship, will see out the season as a Castleford player ahead of a fresh start at Belle Vue under ambitious owner Matt Ellis.
"I am buzzing to have signed back at Wakefield as it’s a club close to mine and my family's heart," said Hall.
"The exciting development of the club offers the perfect opportunity for me to work with the lads and staff on building something special."
Hall becomes Wakefield's fifth confirmed addition for their expected Super League return in 2025 following the signings of Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Oliver Russell and Cameron Scott.
Head coach Daryl Powell rates the 21-year-old highly.
"Corey is a player whose career I have followed for a long time," said Powell.
"He is an outstanding outside back who has got so much growth in him and will add to the outstanding young British backline we have put together for the club's near future.
"He is strong, athletic, skilful and a great defender. I look forward to working with him to enhance his rich potential."
Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: "Bringing Corey Hall back to the club was something high on our agenda when we arrived at Wakefield back in October.
"With no idea if we could recruit him, the opportunity arose for Wakefield Trinity to get his signature and we snapped at the chance.
"A quality young English centre to add to our roster alongside Cameron Scott and Oliver Pratt, we are building a team that can be successful for years to come. I am thoroughly delighted to bring Corey to the club."
