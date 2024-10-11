York Knights boss Mark Applegarth is out to end Wakefield Trinity's season in a "David and Goliath" play-off clash at his old stomping ground.

Wakefield won the Championship League Leaders' Shield at a canter and are short odds to progress to the Grand Final.

But Applegarth's York head to Belle Vue in confident mood after winning eight of their past nine games to reach the semi-finals.

"The main thing is having that self-belief between your own four walls," said Applegarth.

"As long as you control what you can and prepare as best you can, that's all you can do.

"The one thing I'll guarantee is that our team will be going out with the self-belief that we can do it.

"I'm sure Wakefield will be doing exactly the same, as they have done all year. They've been on an outstanding run and it's our job to try spoil it.

"All the pressure is on Wakefield. It's a bit of a David and Goliath and something we're looking forward to."

Trinity are unbeaten at home since dropping down from Super League and have lost just twice all year.

Wakefield claimed a third win over York last month but the visitors showed enough in that 20-4 defeat to encourage Applegarth, providing they correct their slow start.

"We know we're massive underdogs," he said ahead of his latest return to the club he coached last year.

"I'm not saying that for a soundbite. Wakefield have probably spent one of the record amounts for the Championship. They've got a lot of depth, some quality players and a lot of them I know well.

"We're not stupid and know we're going in as underdogs but at the same time, it's play-off rugby and anything can happen.

"We know where we need to address our own game from the last time we played them and I don't think they'll be too happy with how they played that day. It's whoever can nail it on the day.

"If you were a betting man, I know that 99 per cent of people would put their money on Wakefield but that's the beauty of sport. We'll be going out there to give it our best shot."

Trinity earned a home semi-final thanks to their near-perfect record during the regular season and will host next week's Grand Final should they see off York.

Daryl Powell is not taking anything for granted after a timely reminder about the spirit in the Knights camp.

"We know what we're coming up against," said the Wakefield boss.

"They really came after us last time we played them. We came out of it with a positive result but it was a tough game.

"We won't be taking anything for granted. We know we're at home and we know we've beaten them three times already but it's a knockout game and it doesn't matter what's happened before.

"We've got to do what we do and play our game."

The Belle Vue faithful have got right behind Powell’s team at the start of an exciting new era, with the average attendance of 5,628 representing a 30 per cent increase on last season in Super League and the highest since 2013.

Powell has followed owner Matt Ellis in asking the supporters to turn up in numbers for the club’s first play-off game.

"It's crucial for the club, the team and the atmosphere to generate something special and give us a chance to get to another final," said Powell, whose side won the 1895 Cup in June.

"They've supported us unbelievably well throughout the season home and away. Wembley was outstanding and we could do with something like that.