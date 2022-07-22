Warrington 22 Hull KR 30: Ethan Ryan’s milestone try as Robins stun Wolves

The Robins showed tremendous character as they battled back from a 14-0 half-time deficit and then trailed 22-12 midway through the second half.

But tries from Matt Parcell, Ryan’s milestone try and Will Dagger, all converted by Lachlan Coote in the final 14 minutes saw Rovers roar back to claim a superb backs to the wall victory.

Ben Crooks and Sam Wood also touched down for the Robins while Coote finished with four successful goals and Dagger one.

Hull KR's Ethan Ryan celebrates scoring their fourth try with team mates. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle claimed two tries for the Wolves and Thomas Mikaele claimed his first try in Warrington colours, while Stefan Ratchford kicked five goals from as many attempts but the defeat sees the Wolves now looking over their shoulders at the wrong end of the table.

A midfield break by Daryl Clark created the first try of the game as Wardle was in support to take the Warrington hooker’s pass and sprint 60 metres to score.

Minutes later Wardle repeated the dose when he rose highest to claim a George Williams kick and touch down and Ratchford was on target with both conversion attempts to put Wolves 14-0 ahead.

Rovers roared back with two tries in four minutes as the home side were reduced to 12 men for 10 minutes.

Crooks claimed the first try for the Robins when he touched down Ryan Hall’s kick and then Warrington had Peter Mata’utia sent to the sin bin for a high tackle on Coote.

And Rovers immediately took advantage of the extra man as Wood crashed over and with Coote and Dagger landing a conversion each the lead was cut to two points at 14-12.

Ratchford kicked his fourth goal of the half after KR were caught offside to give his side a 16-12 advantage at the interval.

Loose forward Elliot Minchella was sent to the sin bin and from the penalty it was Mikaele himself who crashed over.

But Rovers would not lie down and set up an exciting finale when Parcell went over and Coote converted to make it 22-18.

Then Ryan claimed his 100th try, Coote’s conversion edged Rovers in front before Dagger’s late score put the icing on the cake.

Warrington: Thewlis, Minikin, Mata’utia, Wardle, Ashton, Ratchford, Williams, Mulhern, D. Clark, Harrison, Currie, Holmes, J. Clark. Substitutes: Bullock, Walker, Amor, Mikaele.

Hull K R: Coote, Ryan, Wood, Crooks, Hall, Dagger, Lewis, King, Litten, Sims, Keinhorst, Royle, Minchella. Substitutes: Parcell, Maher, Richards, Tate.