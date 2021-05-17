Warrington Wolves 20 Huddersfield Giants 26 - Visitors silence returning Wire fans after thrilling contest

RESULT: Warrington Wolves 20-26 Huddersfield Giants. Picture: Getty Images.

Five Super League games were rescheduled for Monday night with supporters allowed to return in limited capacities after 14 months of rugby league games behind closed doors.

The Giants were undaunted by the returning Warrington faithful as they were clinical in attack and resolute in defence in the first half but in the second 40 minutes, the hosts enjoyed the better of it.

Huddersfield had led 20-0 at the interval but the home side responded with 18 unanswered second-half points to threaten a remarkable comeback.

However, a decisive Kenny Edwards try and penalty goal from Aidan Sezer saw Huddersfield edge to victory for their second league win under Ian Watson.

After two minutes, the returning home supporters were booing after seeing a big-screen replay of the Giants’ opening try as Darnell McIntosh’s instinctive pass hit the ground before being gathered and dotted down by Lee Gaskell.

That was Gaskell’s first try of the season but it didn’t take long for the full-back to score his second as he produced an outrageous dummy to nip through a gap in the Warrington defence 10 minutes later.

Watson’s side earned a big defensive win midway through the half as they held out under some intense pressure from the hosts. An obstruction from the Wolves gave the Giants some respite as they were able to take the play away from their own line.

Blake Austin’s high kicks were causing issues for Huddersfield but they dealt with the threat before extending their lead with a remarkable try.

Watson’s men broke from inside their own half to catch the home defence scrambling. Edwards, Owen Trout, Gaskell, Jack Cogger and Jake Wardle combined before Sezer eventually found Jermaine McGillvary for the winger to score his 173rd Super League try in his 250th appearance in the competition.

The score moved the former Batley Bulldogs player into joint-seventh on the Super League’s all-time try-scorers list.

Sezer kicked a penalty goal after the half-time hooter had sounded to round off a superb first half from the visitors.

However, Greg Inglis, Daryl Clark and Josh Thewlis all crossed inside the first 20 minutes of the second half as Warrington looked to mount a comeback.

It wasn’t before the clock ticked past the hour mark until the Giants regained a foothold in the contest. Edwards carried three Wire defenders over the whitewash on 67 minutes to claim Huddersfield’s first points of the half.

Warrington were penalised for an offside as they attempted to charge down a drop-goal with Sezer adding the penalty goal to take the lead to eight points. Gareth Widdop responded with a penalty goal two minutes from time but Huddersfield saw out a frantic finish to win.

Warrington Wolves: Ratchford, Thewlis, Inglis, Mamo, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, King, Clark. Substitutes: Philbin, Mulhern, Davis, Akauola.

Huddersfield Giants: Gaskell, McGillvary, Wardle, Leutele, McIntosh, Sezer, Cogger, Lawrence, Cunningham, Greenwood, Edwards, Jones, Yates. Substitutes: O’Brien, Trout, English, McQueen.