The Bradford Bulls academy product has followed Luke Yates through the door at title-chasing Warrington after joining from Wests Tigers on a deal until the end of 2024.

Bateman, who won the Super League Grand Final twice with Wigan Warriors and also counts Canberra Raiders among his former clubs, is set to make his Wire debut against Hull KR next Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity," said Bateman.

"I've been involved in the big games throughout my career and hopefully I can bring that experience and know-how at this stage of the season."

Bateman is reunited with former England team-mate Sam Burgess at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

"It's fantastic for us to be able to bring in someone with John's quality for the final part of the season," said Warrington boss Burgess.