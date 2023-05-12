Willie Peters is paying little attention to Warrington Wolves' form dip after being left convinced that Hull KR can handle Daryl Powell's side at their best.

Warrington won their opening eight games in a dream start to the Super League season but have suffered a wobble in recent weeks.

After going down to Wigan Warriors and St Helens, the Wolves failed to convince in last week's home victory over 12-man Wakefield Trinity.

Rovers, meanwhile, are fresh from a sixth straight win, a 28-0 rout of Huddersfield Giants after shrugging off the loss of Jordan Abdull and Lachlan Coote to injury.

When asked whether Warrington's recent form gave him encouragement going into the top-of-the-table clash, Peters replied: "What gives me encouragement is what we did last week.

"We had a bit of chaos losing Jordan before the game and then Lachlan who are two key players in your spine. That's going to cause disruption for any side.

"To go on and nil a quality team like Huddersfield is what gives me confidence going to Warrington.

"It's not what they're doing. Looking at Daryl Powell's comments after last week's game, they're not overly happy with the way they played and have probably had that spell where you do drop off a little bit – but they're still leading the comp.

Ryan Hall celebrates scoring a try with team-mates. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"They are difficult to play at their place but I've got confidence and belief from what our players have been doing, especially last week in defence."

Peters has a decision to make at full-back after Coote was ruled out for a month with his hamstring injury.

The Rovers boss has hinted he will turn to winger Ethan Ryan, who has not featured since round three.

"Ethan Ryan has certainly put himself in the picture from the way he's trained the last four or five weeks, mainly at full-back," said Peters.

Ethan Ryan touches down at the AJ Bell Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"What I like about him is that he puts his foot down straight away. There are some full-backs out there that catch, have a look and by the time they've done that, the defensive line is on them so they're not eating as many metres.