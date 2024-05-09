Willie Peters has warned Hull KR against overchasing an elusive away victory over a top-six rival in tonight's clash with Warrington Wolves.

KR are fresh from back-to-back home wins against Wigan Warriors and St Helens, leaving Peters' men joint top of Super League with Warrington and four other teams.

However, Rovers failed to beat any of their play-off rivals away from home in 2023 and have extended that unwanted record at the start of this season, losing at Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons.

While Peters acknowledged that a win at Warrington – the only team the Robins have yet to defeat under the Australian – would strengthen belief, he does not want his side to lose sight of what has worked for them in recent weeks.

"It'd just add that extra layer," said Peters, who led Rovers to the Challenge Cup final and a top-four finish last year.

"What we're talking about now is more around our performances. It doesn't matter where we play, we'll judge ourselves around our performance.

"We need to have a mentality that it doesn't matter who we play or where we play, we need to be consistent with our performance.

"You can get carried away thinking you need to win away. Honestly, it's about performance. If you have a really, really strong performance, more than likely you get the result."

The Robins scored seven tries in an entertaining game against Saints to take their tally to a competition-high 48 in 10 rounds.

Rovers also rank first for clean breaks and offloads to underline their attacking threat.

Peters will continue to encourage his team to put on a show – but not at the expense of their defence.

"It's extremely important because we're in the entertainment business," he said.

"When I first came over that was one thing I did say: as much as you don't want errors and dropped balls, we need to play an entertaining brand of rugby.

"A lot of people come to watch attack but we want to be a team that our fans know is a defensive-focused team first. They appreciate when you're stopping tries, locking teams in their own half and putting them under pressure.

"But we certainly let the players play with freedom, and then they just need to know when to play with discipline.

"We probably got that wrong a couple of times last weekend, especially in that first half, but I certainly think we had a great balance in that second half.

"As I said, we're in the entertainment business. We're not going to be a team that just takes five carries and then kicks."

Whereas previously Rovers were heavily reliant on a potent left edge, they now have strike weapons all over the pitch.

"The key to having a strong attack is having a threat on both sides," added Peters.

"Teams preview and look for different trends. Our job is to not give them any.

"Eyes-up footy can be a bit of a cliché but eyes-up footy to us is literally that – when we see an opportunity, have a reason for taking it and then take it and execute it.

"We can be difficult to game plan, I believe, because we are a threat on either side and we're not one side dominant. When you are one side dominant, teams can have a plan around stopping that.