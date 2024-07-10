Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins overturned a 14-0 half-time deficit to force extra time, only for Catalans Dragons to snatch the points thanks to Theo Fages' drop goal.

A second home defeat of the year ended KR's four-match winning run and left Peters' men level on points with three of their play-off rivals in a congested top half of the table.

The season's third and final Hull derby offers Rovers the chance to bounce back in the backyard of their old foes.

"We couldn't have a better game after the disappointment of the first half last week and then just getting beat in golden point," said Peters.

"We're really looking forward to playing FC at their home ground. A lot has been spoken about their improvement and that they're playing well.

"We're looking forward to going there and improving on what we did, certainly in that first half."

Rovers cruised to victory in the two meetings earlier in the season, inflicting a second successive home derby nilling on Hull before beating their rivals 34-10 at Craven Park.

Hull KR won convincingly on their last visit to the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Peters, who has a record of three wins from four games against the Black and Whites, appreciates the importance of handling the emotion of derby week as the Robins look to complete the hat-trick.

"You don't want to play your game too early," he said.

"We're training with intent but you certainly want to make sure that you've got enough in the tank for Saturday, which we will.

"You need to get the balance right and build the week. It's an emotional sort of day with a lot of hype around it.

Hull KR suffered a rare home defeat last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We know what this game means to our fans and our community. Our aim is always to make our community proud and I know putting in a really strong performance will make them even prouder of this team.

"There's a really good relationship between the players and the fans. I'm sure you'll see that this weekend through our performance and how vocal they'll be."

Peters will be forced into at least one change at the MKM Stadium after prop Sam Luckley was ruled out due to the concussion protocols.

Oliver Gildart could make his first appearance since April following his recovery from a knee injury that required surgery.

Oliver Gildart is back in the frame after injury. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Peters is keeping his cards close to his chest as he weighs up his options for the short trip across Hull.

"We're not looking too bad," he said when asked for an injury update during Wednesday's press conference.

"We've lost Sam Luckley. He failed his concussion test so he's out this week.

"Oli Gildart will come back into contention. All our outside backs are available which is a really good position to be in.

"Some players are going to miss out that probably shouldn’t miss out in terms of ability and experience. Whoever does play in our outside backs this weekend certainly need to perform well.