'We want to play in Championship': Hunslet boss stresses job not done after trophy success
The Parksiders are 80 minutes from the Championship after defeating Keighley Cougars 20-6 in the League 1 play-off final last weekend.
Unlike previous years when the winners of that game were promoted, Hunslet must win one more match at Swinton Lions, the team that finished third from bottom of the second tier.
"We knew about this route at the start of the season," said Muir, whose side had to play four games in the League 1 play-offs to reach this stage.
"There's nothing better than rugby league under floodlights and with a sizable contingent of fans making the journey, it should be a great occasion.
"It's been a great season but we want to play in the Championship."
Whereas Hunslet are bidding to return to the Championship after a nine-year absence, survival is the aim for the Lions at the end of a season to forget.
"I've watched a lot of Swinton this year," added Muir.
"They are a good side and under coach Alan Kilshaw are very physical. Swinton are favourites but if we make sure we are on the money, stick together, match them physically and play to our style we have a good chance.
"The pressure is on Swinton, not us."
