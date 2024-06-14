Rohan Smith says Leeds Rhinos are ready to put their own anguish to one side to produce a performance befitting of club legend Rob Burrow.

The Rhinos face Hull FC at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon in their first game since the devastating passing of Burrow, who won eight Super League titles with his boyhood club, following a courageous battle against motor neurone disease.

"We want to put a show on for Rob and we want to put a show on for our fans and ourselves," said Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We want to play well, we want to play strongly and leave no doubt. Then we'll build going forward.

"When it gets hard, some players can find a little bit more for Rob if that's the way they're inspired. For others, it's just a matter of being in their regular emotional state and consistent with what works for them."

Leeds have had two weeks to prepare for the trip to Hull against the backdrop of a period of mourning at Headingley.

While the break allowed the Rhinos to re-energise and welcome David Fusitu'a and Tom Holroyd back to the fold, it has been an emotional fortnight for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's been a really difficult time for staff and players, particularly those who worked closely with Rob or played with Rob over the years," said Smith.

Rohan Smith's side are preparing for an emotional occasion at Hull. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Those guys particularly have been hurting and they've been sad. Those of us who didn't play or work with Rob have all been inspired by him in our time at the Rhinos.

"It's been a tough thing for people to process but also a time of great reflection and paying tribute to the legacy he left during his career and post-career as well. They were equally great achievements.

"From a squad point of view, we're in reasonable health. There are a few back in the picture and we had a chance to train hard last week and have a freshen up as well into a good week of practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone is excited to get out there to play again, start a little run and begin the tribute from a Rhinos point of view towards Rob, Lindsey and their family."

Rob Burrow's life will be celebrated on Saturday afternoon, just as it was last week at Wembley. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

As part of the tributes to Burrow on Saturday, former team-mate Liam Sutcliffe and Leeds captain Cameron Smith will lay wreaths pitchside on behalf of both clubs.

Hull have their own reasons to win after losing their previous 11 matches, a nightmare run that has left the Black and Whites joint bottom of Super League.

Although they are on the outside of the play-off picture looking in, the Rhinos won on their last visit to the MKM Stadium in late April and have a 100 per cent record against the bottom four this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm expecting us to play well and attack the game," said Smith, whose side host fourth-bottom Leigh Leopards before the international break.

Rohan Smith will now report to Ian Blease, pictured. (Photo: James Hardisty)

"It's not too long since we played there but there's quite a few differences to both teams, a little bit from a structural point of view and certainly from a personnel point of view.

"We've trained well, prepared well and are ready to get this little two-game block going."

Leeds have appointed a sporting director since kicking off June with a resounding win over Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Salford Red Devils supremo Ian Blease is the man tasked with heading up the Rhinos' rugby operation to increase the noise around Smith's position.

The under-pressure Leeds boss has reiterated, however, that he endorses the newly created role.

"I'm fully supportive of the appointment," he said.

Rhyse Martin is said to be interesting Leigh. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I've come across Ian in my time as a very young coach. I was on the other side of some teams Ian was involved in and when Ian was a player agent, we had some conversations and spent a bit of time together.

"There's a respect there and we're looking forward to working together. We had an impromptu chat on Monday and we'll look to get the ball rolling on Monday when he kicks off officially."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Blease's first tasks will be to convince key man Rhyse Martin to sign a new deal with the Rhinos amid reported interest from Leigh.

According to Rugby League Live, the Leopards have tabled a lucrative offer for the goal-kicking forward.

For his part, Smith said: "We'd like Rhyse to stay and Rhyse has been made an offer.

"That's something that, along with a few other players, Ian will get his head around when he's in the building.