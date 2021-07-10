Wigan v Huddersfield Giants: Ian Watson hoping to bring in new faces

Giants head coach Ian Watson. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The West Yorkshire club had to call off their game against Castleford Tigers on Tuesday having been unable to safely field a squad due to Covid and injury reasons.

Matters have still not eased; Giants only named a 16-man squad yesterday although part of that was pending ‘further additions subject to RFL clearance in the coming days.’

It is believed Giants are looking to bring in Leigh Centurions hooker Nathan Peats and prop Nathaniel Peteru in a loan swap deal that will see hooker James Cunningham and prop Jack Ashworth go the other way. That would free up some quota spots for Leigh to make a couple of NRL signings although no deal has yet been confirmed.

Watson said: “It looks like we’ll be able to fulfil the fixture and we’re looking forward to getting out there and playing again.

“It’s a positive on its own. We’ve had a few (Covid) cases and lots of injuries these last few weeks so we’re looking forward to playing Wigan.”

Kiwi second-row Kenny Edwards of course, will not feature as he starts a 10-game ban for putting a finger up the bottom of a Catalans Dragons opponent in their last outing.

On the unedifying incident, Watson admitted: “It’s not good.

“It’s something I spoke to Kenny about and he accepts it was the wrong thing to do.