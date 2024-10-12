The expression 'you have to lose one to win one' was made for Super League.

Old Trafford has been a graveyard for maiden Grand Finalists with success only achieved by debutants when there had to be a first-time winner at the start of the summer era.

Even eight-time champions Leeds Rhinos lost on their first visit to a venue that has induced as many nightmares as dreams.

Leeds' maiden win in 2004 was the last time a new name was engraved on the trophy and the wait for a fifth winner goes on after Wigan Warriors continued their recent dominance.

The Warriors secured a place in history on Saturday evening as the first Super League club to claim all four major trophies in the same season.

Indeed, Matt Peet's side have won the last six available trophies after retaining the crown they won with a textbook Grand Final performance against Catalans Dragons this time last year.

Just as they did then, Wigan smothered the life out of Hull KR and needed a solitary try to win it.

The 2023 Man of Steel Bevan French outshone this year's winner Mikey Lewis with a scintillating solo effort in a standout performance.

Wigan react at full-time. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

French was a worthy first winner of the Rob Burrow Award after scoring a try that brought back memories of the Rhinos legend on the biggest night of the year.

The game was not without controversy with Wigan back-rower Junior Nsemba allowed to return to the field after a heavy fall that appeared to have knocked him unconscious.

In the end, though, the Robins could have no complaints after seeing their hopes of a first trophy since 1985 crushed by the relentless Warriors.

The fans stayed with their side until the end on their first visit to Old Trafford, bellowing out 'Rovers till I die' as Wigan celebrated another trophy success.

Wigan celebrate their latest title triumph. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Indeed, the Warriors have won 52 trophies in the past 39 years, a statistic that is as cruel on KR as it is staggering.

Willie Peters' men have now lost at Wembley and Old Trafford in the space of 14 months but their work off the field as well as on it offers them hope for the future.

With a stronger squad in place for 2025 – on paper at least – Rovers appear well set for a sustained trophy challenge as they bid to avoid going the same way as Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, first-time finalists that have never been back since.

A Grand Final between first and second that promised so much in front of a seven-year high crowd of 68,173 fizzled out as Wigan's big-game experience told.

Willie Peters leads his team out at Old Trafford. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Rovers won the arm wrestle when they went to the Warriors in last month's League Leaders' Shield decider and they did the same on the biggest stage of all, only this time they could not break Peet’s men down.

The rivals went set for set in a bruising opening that was only interrupted seven minutes in when Harry Smith went close to a 40/20 to signal the first stoppage.

The KR fans were on their feet after seeing Lewis touch down, only for the video referee to rightly adjudge that Tyrone May knocked his half-back partner's kick forward.

Another moment aside when Lewis was held up over the line with options on his outside, the Robins were kept at arm's length by watertight Wigan defence.

The Warriors had shown enough with limited good ball to suggest they could hurt Rovers and they duly turned half-breaks into points despite the loss of Nsemba to a seemingly match-ending head injury.

The only try came from a promising situation for KR after a deft kick from Lewis forced a drop-out.

It appeared Junior Nsemba's night was over when he was forced off after a head knock. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers failed to make the most of it and produced a poor end to the set in a theme of the match.

That set up the chance for French to break the game open with a sensational individual try, the half-back dummying his way past Lewis just inside the KR half before demonstrating his trademark speed to leave Niall Evalds grasping at fresh air.

Controversy followed on the field and the touchline in an action-packed sequence of events.

As Nsemba made his way back from the changing room to the surprise of everybody inside Old Trafford, Liam Marshall appeared to have taken the game away from Rovers.

The winger touched down in the corner after booting the ball ahead for himself, only for Luke Thompson to be ruled inside the 10 from the original kick.

Wigan's spirits were lifted by Nsemba's return and they nudged further ahead on the stroke of half-time.

In contrast to KR's poor last-tackle options, Harry Smith had the ball on a string, as evidenced by a smart drop goal that took Wigan two scores clear.

For all Rovers' field position, it was clear that they were going to need more than good structure to break Wigan down.

Marshall missed a golden opportunity to put the game to bed when he spilt the ball with open field in front of him before the heavens opened to make KR's task all that more difficult.

The Robins accepted the offer of two points to close the gap to one score after Elliot Minchella was caught late by Thompson, although Lewis needed the help of a post to get Peters' team on the board.

But just like that, Wigan's two-score advantage was restored by Adam Keighran after a Lewis tip tackle on Liam Farrell.

Ryan Hall's six-game winning Grand Final record was slipping away but his never-say-die spirit was on show when he forced the ball out of Jake Wardle's grasp to prevent a certain try.

The mistakes came thick and fast as Rovers threw caution to the wind and any time they did keep their hands on the ball, they hit a familiar brick wall.

It proved to be a game too far for the Robins but they have shown enough to suggest they will be back.

Wigan Warriors: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, French, Smith, Havard, Leeming, Thompson, Farrell, Nsemba, Ellis. Substitutes: Byrne, Mago, Dupree, Forber.

Tries: French (22)

Goals: Keighran 2/2

Drop goal: Smith (40)

Hull KR: Evalds, Burgess, Hiku, Broadbent, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Parcell, Whitbread, Hadley, Batchelor, Minchella. Substitutes: Litten, Luckley, Storton, Tanginoa.

Goals: Lewis 1/1