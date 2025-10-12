Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet credits Hull KR after losing Super League crown

Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet acknowledged Hull KR made the most of fine margins and earned the Super League crown.

The Grand Final was shaped by three pivotal moments in the opening 20 minutes, with Liam Farrell and Bevan French both wasting clear chances before Brad O'Neill was sin-binned for a tip tackle on Tyrone May.

Rovers scored their first two tries with the numerical advantage and it was a lead they would never squander despite Harry Smith's try briefly reducing the deficit to four points early in the second half.

"It's tempting to look back on a couple of moments and there were things we will look back on and wish we’d done better," said Peet, whose side were bidding to become only the third team in history to win three consecutive Grand Finals. "We didn't do what we'd loved to have done.

"When it comes to a final, it's the story of the game – they took their opportunities better than we did.

"It's a fine line between winning and losing on these evenings and I give credit to them.”

Peet insisted the manner of his side's defeat would not unduly dictate his approach to next year's campaign.

He will continue to rely on the same core group to haul them back to the domestic pinnacle.

It was a night to forget for Wigan. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"My feelings for them are not dictated by winning and losing," he added after the 24-6 defeat.

"I know what they are as men and team-mates and I know the way they commit themselves to their work.