Wigan Warriors prop Tyler Dupree opens up on overcoming battle with nerves in Grand Final

Tyler Dupree has credited his Wigan Warriors team-mates with helping him win his ongoing battle with nerves in the biggest game of his career.

The Halifax native helped set up Wigan's 10-2 Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons as a starting prop in an Old Trafford slugfest.

Dupree, who started last season playing in the Championship for Widnes Vikings, benefited from timely pep talks ahead of the Super League decider.

"It was mental," he said on his first Old Trafford experience.

"I suffer bad with nerves so I was a bit shaky before the whistle went. I did feel a bit sick before the game. I don't like anyone talking to me.

"Once I heard the whistle, it was time to work and I didn't think about the nerves.

"The lads rallied around me and told me that this is what I'm here for. Kai (Pearce-Paul) said these are the games you play when you come to Wigan.

"They know I struggle with nerves and have taken me under their wing. I want to give a shout out to people like Mike Cooper. He didn't play but I told him he's been massive for me since I came here. He's been in my ear telling me how to take it in."

Tyler Dupree struggles with pre-match nerves. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Dupree has had to rebuild his confidence after being discarded by boyhood club Leeds Rhinos in 2020.

The powerful front-rower started again in the Championship with Oldham and Widnes before being handed a Super League lifeline by Salford Red Devils in May 2022.

Such was Dupree's impact at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford demanded a club-record transfer fee when Wigan came calling.

Dupree has yet to taste defeat since joining the Warriors, with his ninth win in a row ensuring he ended the season as a double winner.

Tyler Dupree got his hands on the Super League trophy after a rollercoaster ride to the top. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The England international has taken confidence from his rapid rise but admits the mental side of his game still needs work.

"I didn't think I'd ever be at this stage as a Grand Final winner and a League Leaders' Shield winner," said the 23-year-old, who is hoping to add to his one England cap against Tonga.

"It's made me believe in myself a little bit as well. I didn't expect to be here but I'm happy I am and happy I've taken the journey I have.

"It's weird because I'll never be satisfied. I need to start believing in myself a bit more.

The prop also got his hands on the League Leaders' Shield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"Speaking to me, I'm quite a confident person but I do struggle to believe in myself in terms of stuff like this.

"It's something I need to work on. Whether I get over it or not is a different story."

The youngster was close to quitting the sport after leaving Leeds and had a taste of what his future could have looked like during his time as a part-time player.

Dupree worked in children's homes and on a building site before being convinced to stick with rugby league.

"I'm immensely grateful for the journey I've been on," he added.

"I've been at the bottom and got relegated with Oldham. I got a chance with Salford and built from there.

"I feel like I'm destined to be on this journey. I'm not a massive believer in that sort of stuff but I really think this is something I should have been working towards.