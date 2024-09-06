If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the mantra being adopted by Willie Peters as Hull KR prepare for the biggest game of the Super League season against League Leaders' Shield rivals Wigan Warriors.

The Robins do not need reminding about the prize on offer in the next few matches – a first major trophy since 1985 – but they are sticking with the approach that has earned them eight straight wins at a time when others are flagging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every game could be classed as the biggest game of the season," said Peters.

"The players will be excited, as will Wigan. It's first v second and whoever wins this goes top. These are the games players want to play in and fans want to see.

"There's a great buzz at the moment but we still know what our job is. The competition is too tight and competitive to worry about what happens down the track. If you do that, you lose sight of what's in front of you.

"The players have done a great job of worrying about the week ahead. That's what has put us in a strong position. We'll continue to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always talk about consistency and we've got that by having a narrow focus on the job at hand.

Hull KR remain focused on the next job, which is Wigan away. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I think it's pretty evident what is on offer but you need to go and earn it every week."

KR's winning run has featured impressive wins on the road at Warrington Wolves and St Helens, as well as convincing victories against Catalans Dragons and Salford Red Devils.

A demanding run-in has steeled the Robins for their biggest challenge yet – but Peters knows they must dig deeper than ever before to go the distance with the defending champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We experienced this a few weeks back when we played Warrington and it was first v second," he said.

Hull KR are three games away from ending their trophy drought. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Warrington are a quality opposition and we're playing against another quality opposition in Wigan.

"The difference is you're playing against a team that aren't going to give you anything. Previously against other teams, not Warrington, you probably haven't had to work as hard to come out of the other side but you need to work extremely hard against Wigan.

"Nothing changes in our prep. To use boxing terminology, we're looking to go 12 rounds and see where we're at by the 12th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're a team that will keep throwing punches and keep plugging away – and so will we."

The Robins were blown away by Wigan in the Challenge Cup earlier this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers failed to stay in the fight in the previous two games of significance, falling to a heavy defeat at Wigan in last year's play-offs before suffering another humbling loss in the Challenge Cup semi-finals earlier this year.

Since the 38-6 beating in mid-May, the Robins have won 12 of their 13 matches and lost the other in golden point.

That form has convinced Peters that KR are a different animal this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to think we're in a better position and playing better than we were then," he said.

"We know what Wigan are going to throw at us and we need to stop that – and it's no different for them against us.

"It's going to be two good teams going at it. I'd like to think we're in a better position, for sure."

Rovers are ready to take the fight to Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The noise around Hull KR is getting louder with every victory and the supporters are daring to dream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The demand for tickets at Craven Park has never been so high, with the club installing a temporary stand to boost the capacity by 1,000 for the final round clash with Leeds Rhinos and their home play-off tie.

Rather than crumble under the weight of history and expectation, the Robins have produced their best form of the season.

"I'm really pleased," added Peters.

"We've seen a lot of growth in the team this year. It probably started in the Warrington game when the players really believed that they could be there or thereabouts at the back end of the year.

"We've had a narrow focus on the job ahead and I'm proud of them for doing that. Nobody is talking about the week after or the week after that – it's all around Friday night."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A win at Wigan would leave Rovers on the brink of ending 39 years of hurt, with one more victory likely to be enough to secure the League Leaders' Shield.

True to form, Peters is leaving those thoughts to others.

"You've got to remember what got you here," he said.

"If you look too far ahead, you miss what's in front of you. I've seen it so many times in rugby league.

"For us as players and staff, we just need to worry about the job in front of us. There's no doubt our admin staff and fans will think about winning the League Leaders' Shield and being in the Grand Final because we've put ourselves in a strong position.