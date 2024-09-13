A coach with a wealth of experience in the game, Brad Arthur knows better than to stoke a fire that is burning nicely on its own.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The equation for Leeds Rhinos heading into the final two rounds is simple: win both games and they are guaranteed a place in the play-offs.

Leeds have so far embraced the pressure of do-or-die rugby to put themselves in a position where their destiny is in their own hands, helped by a final round fixture that pits the sides directly above them, Leigh Leopards and St Helens, against each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would be huge for the club," said Arthur on the prospect of snatching a top-six spot.

"Without talking about it, we know what the equation is. We just need to be at our best every week but our only focus is this week and being as disciplined and professional as we were last week (in the 68-6 win over Hull FC) against the best teams.

"The first challenge was to make sure we got ourselves in this position where we're in control of it and not relying on other results.

"We don't need to add any extra pressure to it or fast forward to two weeks' time. We need to be as good as we were last week and when you do that over and over, where you finish will take care of itself."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the equation is simple, achieving their objective will be anything but.

Brad Arthur does not need to build up the last two games. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Rhinos face the top two in the final week after being handed away dates with Wigan Warriors and Hull KR to finish.

The play-offs have started early for the eight-time champions.

"If we want to be part of the equation at the end of the year, we're going to have to beat the best," said Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're up against the best two teams as they stand on the ladder right now away from home.

Leeds celebrate the win over Hull in their final home game of the year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We've got a bit of an underdog tag and haven't really got much to lose."

Leeds do not have to look far for inspiration after beating the defending champions 30-4 at Headingley last month.

Although the Warriors were feeling the effects of three games in nine days, Arthur also expects a lift from his team in tonight's rematch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like we're playing better than we were a month ago," he said. "That's a positive sign for us.

Leeds comfortably beat Wigan the last time the sides met. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"But we're not silly – we know that was their third game in a short period so they were probably a little bit jaded.

"We're playing a team that are very physical so we're going to have to be physical.

"Our defence is going to be real important. There are some things in our game that we're doing well at the moment and if we keep doing them, that helps our defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think four out of the last eight games we've kept teams to six points or less. That's been on the back of some things we've done with our game management which has allowed us to have the energy to do that.

"It's a tough road trip and an enormous test for us to really see what we're made of."

Arthur will turn to youth at the Brick Community Stadium to fill the void left by Lachie Miller, whose hamstring injury is severe enough to rule him out of the rest of the regular season.

There is a positive vibe at Headingley but Leeds will be without Lachie Miller, right, this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Alfie Edgell – fresh from four tries against Hull as a winger – will get his first opportunity of the year at full-back in Miller's absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's done a good job for us playing on the wing and has filled a couple of other spots but his preferred position is full-back and the only way these kids get better is by giving them opportunities," said Arthur, who will hand fellow youngster Riley Lumb his third Super League appearance on the wing.

"They don't get experience unless you give it to them – the only way they get experience is by playing. He (Edgell) will be better in five more games and 10 more games there.

"We're excited for him and will see what he can do. As long as he keeps it nice and simple, adds all his effort areas and plays nice and physical, that'll be the main thing we ask of him."

Leeds have won five of their eight games under Arthur, leaving a sense of what might have been with the benefit of two or three more matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The way Arthur sees it, there is still the opportunity to write a glorious final chapter in 2024.

"Everything happens for a reason," said Arthur, who was sacked by Parramatta Eels in May.

"There are a lot of things I wish were different from the start of the year to now.

"These are the cards we've been dealt – and it can still make for a really good story. We're in control of it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regardless of what happens over the next week, the only way is up for the Rhinos.