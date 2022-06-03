Will Pryce inspires Huddersfield Giants to perfect Challenge Cup response at Catalans Dragons

Ian Watson’s side, boosted by the return of Will Pryce from a 10-match ban, shook off their loss to Wigan by completing a league double over the Dragons.

Huddersfield had to weather a second-half comeback from Les Dracs but a late second try by second-rower Chris McQueen sealed the win.

Pryce filled in at scrum-half in the absence of Theo Fages for the Giants and he produced a brilliant creative kicking and distribution game.

Chris McQueen of Huddersfield Giants scores the winning try at Catalans (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield were first to score after full-back Tui Lolohea launched a 40/20 kick and the Dragons conceded two early penalties before centre Ricky Leutele stepped easily through a gaping defence on the left to touch down after three minutes, Pryce unable to convert from out wide.

The Giants went further ahead in the 12th minute with a Pryce penalty. Sam Tomkins was penalised for petulance by referee Chris Kendall and hooker Adam O’Brien stepped through a huge gap to race 30 metres and score between the posts to put Huddersfield 12-0-up after 23 minutes as Pryce added the extras this time.

The Giants showed the way three minutes before half-time when stand-off Jack Cogger raced 30 metres through some sloppy defence to release second-rower McQueen for a try converted by Pryce.

All the Dragons had to offer was a Tomkins penalty on the stroke of half-time, putting them on the scoreboard at 18-2.

Chris McQueen of Huddersfield Giants celebrates with his teammates after scoring a try against the Dragons (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

Scrum-half Arthur Mourgue put Les Dracs back on track two minutes into the second half when he side-stepped over for a try from ten metres out, converted by Tomkins.

Then young French centre Matthieu Laguerre celebrated his new two-year contract with a dummy and jink over the line from the same range and Tomkins converted to put just four points between the sides with 25 minutes left to play.

Dragons captain Ben Garcia was held up over the line as Catalans continued to press.

the home side thought they were level when Lolohea fumbled a high kick and Laguerre mopped up the loose ball and crossed the line but referee Kendall ruled he was offside.