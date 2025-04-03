Will Pryce moves step closer to Hull FC debut as Hull KR lose key forward

By James O'Brien
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:19 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 13:26 BST
Hull FC new boy Will Pryce has moved a step closer to a derby debut after being named in John Cartwright's squad for Saturday's Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR.

The 22-year-old, who arrived in England on Wednesday following 18 months in the NRL with Newcastle Knights, must clear one final hurdle in Friday's team run before getting the green light to face Rovers.

Pryce is in line to replace Cade Cust in the halves after the Australian failed a head injury assessment in last week's win at Castleford Tigers.

Three-time Challenge Cup winner Zak Hardaker missed that game with a calf issue but he returns to the squad this week alongside former KR forward Yusuf Aydin.

Veteran prop Liam Watts is cup-tied after playing for Castleford Tigers earlier in the competition, while Cartwright remains without the likes of Jed Cartwright and Harvey Barron.

For Rovers, James Batchelor has joined fellow second-rower Rhyse Martin on the sidelines with a hamstring injury sustained in last week's win at Huddersfield Giants.

Recent recruit Arthur Mourgue is cup-tied but Willie Peters welcomes back experienced winger Joe Burgess after a bout of illness.

Hull FC squad: Rapana, Hardaker, Chamberlain, Briscoe, Pryce, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Lane, Asiata, Aydin, Ashworth, Fash, Litten, Martin, Moy, C Kemp, Salabio, Kirby, Eseh, Knight.

Will Pryce is set to be thrown straight in against Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Will Pryce is set to be thrown straight in against Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Will Pryce is set to be thrown straight in against Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Hull KR squad: Davies, Hiku, Gildart, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Waerea-Hargreaves, Hadley, Minchella, McIlorum, Luckley, Whitbread, Broadbent, Richardson, Tanginoa, Brown, Kershaw, Doro, Leyland.

