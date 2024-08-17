Willie Peters calls for calm as Hull KR turn for home in League Leaders' Shield bid

The Robins head to Magic Weekend at Elland Road in the box seat to finish top of Super League but Peters knows better than to celebrate prematurely.

"There's so much of the season left to play," said the KR boss with six rounds remaining.

"It's like when you go to have a bet with your mate at the races and you're cheering for your horse at the 400 when there's still a long way to go. That horse often loses.

"For me, we're at the 400 and there's a long way to go. There's no reason for us to get overly excited or ahead of ourselves.

"The players have achieved a lot this year but haven't achieved anything that they've set out to achieve yet."

A first major trophy since 1985 will not come easily to Rovers who face four of their title rivals during the run-in, as well as the best of the rest in Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos.

Peters only has eyes for Sunday's opponents Catalans Dragons, the one team the Robins have yet to beat in 2024.

Hull KR are enjoying a season to remember but there is work to do yet. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're playing the majority of the top teams but you've got to take it week to week and Catalans are our narrow focus and most important game of the year because it's the next game," said the Australian, whose side are in a three-way battle with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves for top spot.

"We haven't beaten them this year so we need to put an 80-minute performance in. I want to see how much those two defeats meant to the players."

Rovers will be in the play-offs come what may after opening up a 10-point advantage over seventh-placed Leeds.

The big stage of Elland Road acts as a dress rehearsal for Peters' men as they build towards the knockout games at the end of the season.

Catalans Dragons and Hull KR are preparing to do battle at Elland Road. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"Magic Weekend is a big occasion on our calendar so we view it as a big game," said Peters.

"The occasion this week is certainly exciting because there is a bigger atmosphere and a buzz about the place. It's easier to get the players up for this week because of what comes with Magic Weekend.