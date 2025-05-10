Willie Peters declares Hull KR ready to win silverware as he reveals injury blow

Willie Peters is convinced Hull KR are ready to end their 40-year wait for major silverware after securing their Challenge Cup final place in style.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Robins ran in six tries against Catalans Dragons at the LNER Community Stadium to book a return to Wembley, the scene of their crushing golden-point defeat to Leigh Leopards in 2023.

Rovers have suffered more agony since in the Super League Grand Final but Peters believes they are primed to take the next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This group here can leave a legacy at the club for the next 10 years with what they do now – and I hope that is going to be winning a trophy," said the Rovers head coach.

"We've been mentally ready for a long time. Two years ago we weren’t ready to win but I think now we’ve put ourselves in a stronger position to go and win.

"There is going to be expectation and pressure and we will have it in four weeks’ time because we haven’t won a trophy.

"But the players handled it really well today when it was 12-10 (to Catalans). You look at that and can see there is a lot of growth in this team from where we were."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers scored two early tries through stand-in centre James Batchelor before Reimis Smith and Luke Keary crossed for Catalans to turn the semi-final on its head.

Hull KR celebrate their semi-final success. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Mikey Lewis went over in the closing stages of the first half to settle KR's nerves and the Dragons had no answer to Peters' side in the second period.

Joe Burgess completed the scoring after Jack Broadbent's double to kick off the party in front of a sea of red and white in York.

However, the semi-final success has been soured by the news that Oliver Gildart will miss the Wembley showpiece with a long-term knee injury.

"Unfortunately, he's going to be 16 weeks," said Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull KR celebrate a try from James Batchelor. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We got the news late in the week which is not great for us or Gilly because he's been outstanding. I think a few of you guys might have had him in the Dream Team – that's how good he has been.