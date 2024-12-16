Willie Peters details Hull KR backroom rejig following Brett Delaney departure

Willie Peters is confident Hull KR will cope without Brett Delaney's defensive input after deciding against replacing the Australian with an outside hire.

Only Warrington Wolves conceded fewer points than the Robins during the 2024 Super League season to highlight the strides made under the defensive team of Delaney and Danny Ward.

Rovers must find a way to maintain their defensive improvement in the wake of Delaney's switch to Castleford Tigers, where he has teamed up with former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Danny McGuire after two and a half years at Craven Park.

Peters was happy to put his trust in defence coach Ward and Shaun Kenny-Dowall, who has taken on the attacking aspect of Delaney's role.

"Frog (Delaney) did a great job for us and helped us achieve some good things over the last couple of years," said Peters.

"I contemplated bringing someone in but thought we could cover from within based on how we split it last year. Brett focused on the ruck, more the tackle, and then Wardy was the one in charge of defensive systems and principles. He was the one who presented each week.

"Brett did the carry as well so his role was carry and tackle with Wardy looking after the defence.

"Wardy is still doing that this year as well as the tackle and Skidsy (Kenny-Dowall) does the carry. We've split that role up.